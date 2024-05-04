Everything new on Prime Video in May 2024

By Rowan Davies
published

Over 100 movies from the start of the month!

Denzel Washington as Malcolm X, from the the movie Malcolm X
(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Prime Video's catalog for May 2024 is one of the service’s most jam-packed lists yet. So be prepared to be kept very busy this month! Along with a new wave of Prime Original movies and shows including Outer Range and Clarkson’s Farm, the titles arriving this month stretch across a huge range of genres – bringing over 100 movies to the service on May 1, yet again proving why Prime Video is one of the best streaming services

As well as catching up on recent releases you may have missed, Prime Video are ushering in a plethora of movies from Hollywood’s past for you to revisit, going back as early as 1946 with Gilda, starring Rita Hayworth. 

It goes without saying that Prime Video is giving you your subscription’s worth, and there’s definitely a chance that its new arrivals could make it to our list of best Prime Video movies

Everything new on Prime Video in May 2024

Arriving on May 1 

12 Angry Men 

3:10 To Yuma 

A Dangerous Method 

A.I. Artificial Intelligence 

Airplane! 

All That Heaven Allows 

American Me 

Anatomy Of A Murder 

Atonement 

Bachelor Party Vegas 

Beautiful And Twisted 

Beautiful Girls 

Because I Said So 

Ben Hur 

Biloxi Blues

Blame It On Rio 

Blues Brothers 2000 

Bottle Rocket 

Breach 

Breathless 

Brigsby Bear 

California Suite  

Call Me By Your Name 

Call Me Crazy: A Five Film 

Capote 

Chocolat 

Clockstoppers 

Coco Before Chanel 

Cold Mountain 

Cry Macho 

Dead Reckoning 

Death Race 

Death Race 2 

Death Race 3: Inferno 

Delta Force 

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection 

Drew Peterson: Untouchable 

Emma 

Erin Brockovich 

Europa Report

Everybody Wants Some!! 

Fatal Attraction

Fire In The Sky 

Flight Of The Intruder 

Fluke 

Four Weddings And A Funeral 

Fried Green Tomatoes 

Gattaca 

Gilda 

Glory 

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man 

Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth 

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline 

Hellraiser V: Inferno 

Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker  

Hellraiser VII: Deader 

Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld 

Imagine That 

In A Lonely Place 

Indecent Proposal 

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers 

Isle Of The Dead 

John Lewis: Good Trouble

Knock On Any Door 

Koyaanisqatsi 

Lassie: The Road Back 

Lizzie Borden Took An Ax 

Lone Wolf Mcquade 

Magnificent Obsession 

Malcolm X 

Men At Work 

Night School 

Not Another Teen Movie 

On The Waterfront 

Once Upon A Time In The West 

Open Wide 

Pal Joey 

Panic Room 

Pillow Talk 

Pompeii 

Psycho 

Rear Window

Reindeer Games Homecoming 

Repo Men 

Roboshark 

Rolling Thunder 

Rope 

Run Lola Run 

Schindler’s List 

Serpico 

Shampoo 

Sliver 

Some Like It Hot 

Soul Plane 

Stargate: Continuum 

Stargate: The Ark Of Truth 

Steel Magnolias 

Steppin' Into The Holiday 

The Accused 

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension 

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland 

The Advocate’s Devil 

The Big Chill 

The Big Heat

The Birdcage 

The Birds 

The Blues Brothers 

The Change-Up 

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button 

The Deer Hunter 

The Harder They Fall 

The Lady From Shanghai 

The Last Detail 

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Man Who Knew Too Much 

The Mountain Men 

The Night of The Hunter 

The One 

The Ring 

The Swimmer 

The Tarnished Angels

The Wiz 

Tom & Jerry 

Undercover Brother  

Vertigo 

Virtuosity 

Whiplash 

With This Ring (2015) Yours, Mine & Ours 

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 

Sixteen Candles 

The Idea of You 

Arriving on May 2 

American Fiction 

BlacKkKlansman 

Muppets From Space 

Arriving on May 3 

Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 

NWSL 

Arriving on May 4

Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video 

Arriving on May 8

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us 

Oh My Ghost 

The GOAT 

Arriving on May 14 

Fifty Shades Of Black 

Arriving on May 15 

Creed 

Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story 

Arriving on May 16 

Academy of Country Music Awards

Outer Range Season 2 

The Blue Angels 

WNBA

Arriving on May 17

99

Arriving on May 23 

Bombshell

Arriving on May 24

DOM Season 3 

Arriving on May 25

The Boys in The Boat 

Arriving on May 28 

Die Hart 2: 

Die Harter 

Arriving on May 31 

The Outlaws Season 3 

