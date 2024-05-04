Everything new on Prime Video in May 2024
Over 100 movies from the start of the month!
Prime Video's catalog for May 2024 is one of the service’s most jam-packed lists yet. So be prepared to be kept very busy this month! Along with a new wave of Prime Original movies and shows including Outer Range and Clarkson’s Farm, the titles arriving this month stretch across a huge range of genres – bringing over 100 movies to the service on May 1, yet again proving why Prime Video is one of the best streaming services.
As well as catching up on recent releases you may have missed, Prime Video are ushering in a plethora of movies from Hollywood’s past for you to revisit, going back as early as 1946 with Gilda, starring Rita Hayworth.
It goes without saying that Prime Video is giving you your subscription’s worth, and there’s definitely a chance that its new arrivals could make it to our list of best Prime Video movies.
Everything new on Prime Video in May 2024
Arriving on May 1
12 Angry Men
3:10 To Yuma
A Dangerous Method
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Airplane!
All That Heaven Allows
American Me
Anatomy Of A Murder
Atonement
Bachelor Party Vegas
Beautiful And Twisted
Beautiful Girls
Because I Said So
Ben Hur
Biloxi Blues
Blame It On Rio
Blues Brothers 2000
Bottle Rocket
Breach
Breathless
Brigsby Bear
California Suite
Call Me By Your Name
Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
Capote
Chocolat
Clockstoppers
Coco Before Chanel
Cold Mountain
Cry Macho
Dead Reckoning
Death Race
Death Race 2
Death Race 3: Inferno
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Drew Peterson: Untouchable
Emma
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fatal Attraction
Fire In The Sky
Flight Of The Intruder
Fluke
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Fried Green Tomatoes
Gattaca
Gilda
Glory
Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man
Hellraiser III: Hell On Earth
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline
Hellraiser V: Inferno
Hellraiser VI: Hellseeker
Hellraiser VII: Deader
Hellraiser VIII: Hellworld
Imagine That
In A Lonely Place
Indecent Proposal
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
Isle Of The Dead
John Lewis: Good Trouble
Knock On Any Door
Koyaanisqatsi
Lassie: The Road Back
Lizzie Borden Took An Ax
Lone Wolf Mcquade
Magnificent Obsession
Malcolm X
Men At Work
Night School
Not Another Teen Movie
On The Waterfront
Once Upon A Time In The West
Open Wide
Pal Joey
Panic Room
Pillow Talk
Pompeii
Psycho
Rear Window
Reindeer Games Homecoming
Repo Men
Roboshark
Rolling Thunder
Rope
Run Lola Run
Schindler’s List
Serpico
Shampoo
Sliver
Some Like It Hot
Soul Plane
Stargate: Continuum
Stargate: The Ark Of Truth
Steel Magnolias
Steppin' Into The Holiday
The Accused
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland
The Advocate’s Devil
The Big Chill
The Big Heat
The Birdcage
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Change-Up
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Deer Hunter
The Harder They Fall
The Lady From Shanghai
The Last Detail
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Man Who Knew Too Much
The Mountain Men
The Night of The Hunter
The One
The Ring
The Swimmer
The Tarnished Angels
The Wiz
Tom & Jerry
Undercover Brother
Vertigo
Virtuosity
Whiplash
With This Ring (2015) Yours, Mine & Ours
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Sixteen Candles
The Idea of You
Arriving on May 2
American Fiction
BlacKkKlansman
Muppets From Space
Arriving on May 3
Clarkson’s Farm Season 3
NWSL
Arriving on May 4
Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video
Arriving on May 8
Maxton Hall - The World Between Us
Oh My Ghost
The GOAT
Arriving on May 14
Fifty Shades Of Black
Arriving on May 15
Creed
Pearl: An X-traordinary Origin Story
Arriving on May 16
Academy of Country Music Awards
Outer Range Season 2
The Blue Angels
WNBA
Arriving on May 17
99
Arriving on May 23
Bombshell
Arriving on May 24
DOM Season 3
Arriving on May 25
The Boys in The Boat
Arriving on May 28
Die Hart 2:
Die Harter
Arriving on May 31
The Outlaws Season 3
