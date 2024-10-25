7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 25)

Don't Move, What We Do in the Shadows and Like a Dragon: Yakuza are all available to stream this weekend.

The best streaming services have been busy stocking the new release shelves this week, which has made compiling our list of suggestions another tough task but we'd like to think that there's a little bit of something for everyone below.

Our top two streaming recommendations are for the new Netflix movie Don't Move and final season of one of the best Hulu shows, the vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, which is on Disney Plus for anyone outside of the US.

If you've got subscriptions to the other major streamers then you're in luck, because we've managed to include a movie or show from each this week. Nothing jumping out at you? Also, consider streaming Lioness season 2 on Paramount Plus or M. Night Shyamalan's Trap on Max this weekend.

Don't Move (Netflix)

DON'T MOVE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Even though I'm not a horror fan, Don't Move is a new Netflix movie that I can't wait to see. The movie's two nail-biting trailers were enough to have me paralyzed with fear (literally), but with the legendary Evil Dead and Spider-Man director Sam Raimi producing this horror thriller, I'm prepared to let this go just once.

Don't Move follows grieving mother Iris (Kelsey Asbille) and her desperate fight for survival after she's injected with a paralytic agent by a stranger. With only 20 minutes left until her body completely shuts down, she must escape a killer (Finn Wittrock) chasing her in the forest. In my exclusive interview with Don't Move directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto, they revealed how the thriller is a unique and intense emotional ride. We'll just have to wait and see if it becomes one of the best Netflix movies and best horror flicks.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

What We Do in the Shadows season 6 (Hulu/Disney Plus)

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 6 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Spooky season doesn't have to be terrifying or gory. Sometimes, it's best to settle for a comedic take on one the scariest monsters around – in this instance, vampires – as you consume your body weight in Halloween candy.

It's a good job, then, that the sixth and final season of acclaimed horror-comedy What We Do In The Shadows has risen from its coffin to make its debut on Hulu (US) and Disney Plus (internationally). This time around, Matt Berry's Nandor and his fellow bloodsuckers are forced to re-evaluate their lives – or, rather, the past half a century of them – when their former roommate Jerry wakes from a 50-year nap. Cue plenty of soul searching (if they still have them, that is) and the typically expected reams of humor as one of the best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows, not to mention an absurdist comedy show I love sinking my teeth into, begins its streaming victory lap.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Prime Video)

Like A Dragon: Yakuza - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Whether you've played them or not, you've no doubt heard of the Yakuza videogame series. They're the latest to get a TV series adaptation at Prime Video, following in the footsteps of Fallout. Considering the streamer's success so far, I'm hoping this adaptation is just as good.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a six-part series that follows Kazuma Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi), a former yakuza who is released from prison after 10 years, only to be drawn into a huge conspiracy involving his best friend – so the guy can't catch a break, obviously.

The potential new best Prime Video show will be released in two parts with the first three episodes already out as of Thursday, October 24, and the final three episodes landing on November 1.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Hulu/Disney Plus)

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Baby we were born to ruuuuuuun!" – ah, sometimes you just can't beat a good old singalong to The Boss, can you? Well, it's time to give your voice a rest and let your ears do all of the work with this Bruce Springsteen-centric docufilm that's just landed on Hulu and Disney Plus.

A 90-minute documentary that gives fans new and old an in-depth look at the creation of their legendary live performances, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band offers unparalleled access to the famous group's rehearsal space, as well as memories of their time touring the globe. Fans, myself included, of the legendary US musician and the band he now leads will want to watch this one ASAP. Don't be surprised if it surprisingly joins our best Hulu movies and/or best Disney Plus movies lists in the near future, either, because, if there's one thing I'll continue to shout from the rooftops, it's that more people need to appreciate Springsteen while he's still here.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 5 (Paramount Plus)

Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 5 | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

There's some bittersweet news coming out of Paramount Plus. Yes, there's more of one of the best Paramount Plus shows Star Trek: Lower Decks but it comes with the caveat that it's the fifth and final season. Well, all good things do have to come to an end.

The first episode sees the USS Cerritos sucked into a parallel universe populated by alternate versions of the crew, all of whom have made slightly different life choices. So yes, it's off to a wild start and we're sure the beloved series will go out with a bang.

Right now, the first two episodes are available to stream and there's more where that came from, with episodes releasing weekly until December 19, so you don't have to say goodbye just yet!

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Before (Apple TV Plus)

Before — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

New Apple TV Plus thriller Before sees comedic legend Billy Crystal flex his dramatic muscles rather than his funny bone as he takes on the role of tortured child psychiatrist Eli. Mourning the loss of his wife Lynn (Judith Light), he develops a bond with disturbed young boy Noah (Jacobi Jupe) who has a sinister connection to his past.

After watching the Before trailer, Crystal's dark side made my blood run cold and felt like something straight out of The Sixth Sense. While Crystal is well known for playing rom-com heartthrob Harry Burns in When Harry Met Sally, this is unlike any role we've seen him play before and definitely has promise to become one of the best Apple TV Plus shows alongside the other character-driven thrillers on the streamer.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Somebody Somewhere season 3 (Max)

Star Trek: Lower Decks and What We Do in the Shadows aren't the only series coming to an end, as we've also got the final season of Somebody Somewhere airing on Max. I recently reacted to the season three trailer where I expressed I wasn't ready to say goodbye to the heartfelt series, but I'll be brave and finally accept that we won't be getting any more episodes. It's fine though, because the season finale doesn't air until December 8, plenty of time for me to get over the sad news!

Season three kicks off on October 27 and I'm hoping Sam gets the happy ending she sorely deserves. It's been a wild ride with lots of heart, it's no wonder this series has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

