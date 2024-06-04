Prime Video is turning iconic game series Yakuza into a TV show and bringing back American Gladiators, and I can't wait

Prime Video plans to debut a new live-action adaptation of the hit videogame series Yakuza and is reportedly eyeing up an American Gladiators reboot, giving action fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

The streamer saw considerable success with its videogame adaptation of Bethesda’s Fallout series , securing a season two renewal and encouraging fans all over the world to pick up their Pip-Boys once again. Given the positive reception, it will be interesting to see if they’re able to have a similar effect with SEGA’s Yakuza.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon follows Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless warrior who will be played by model and actor Ryoma Takeuchi and will span across two time periods in 1995 and 2005.

Takeuchi is taking the role very seriously too, saying: “I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, [who is] a beloved character in the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line.”

The series has put Masaharu Take in the director’s chair, who has also poured their heart and soul into the show. “I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon. The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon,” Take said.

American Gladiators: what we know so far

Elsewhere, Prime Video has its eyes on the American Gladiators game show, with plans to reboot the competition series for the service. The move is likely off the back of the huge critical success that the BBC saw with the reboot of UK Gladiators.

According to an exclusive report by Deadline , Amazon has been trying to ramp up its unscripted offerings on both its Prime Video and Freevee services – and American Gladiators is a great choice to get that ball rolling.

Lauren Anderson, Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios told the site: “Gladiators is an enduring, physical challenge format that continues to engage families around the world. We look forward to delighting our global Prime Video customers with both reimagined and nostalgic elements that celebrate the best of the original series.”

Deadline suggests that casting has started for American Gladiators, while Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases on Friday, October 25.

