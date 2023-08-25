7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more this weekend (August 25)

The Ahsoka Tano-fronted Star Wars TV show has Force-d its way onto Disney Plus.

Last week’s selection of new movies and TV shows to stream was lackluster, to say the least, but subscribers to the likes of Netflix and Prime Video will be pleased to hear that this weekend’s slate of on-demand content is decidedly more interesting.

Headlining the new arrivals is Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney Plus, which marks the first live-action Star Wars TV show to emerge from a galaxy far, far away since The Mandalorian season 3 wrapped up in April. Apple TV Plus subscribers have a returning sci-fi show to enjoy, too, in the form of Invasion season 2.

Below, we detail these and five more new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and more this weekend.

Star Wars: Ahsoka (Disney Plus)

The latest in the ever-increasing line of new Star Wars TV shows is Star Wars: Ahsoka, which debuted with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, August 22.

Set within the same timeframe as The Mandalorian (i.e. after the fall of the Galactic Empire), Ahsoka follows Anakin Skywalker’s former apprentice – played in live-action form by Rosario Dawson – as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ray Stevenson, and Lars Mikkelsen all star alongside Dawson, with Hayden Christensen also set to reprise his role as Darth Vader from Obi-Wan Kenobi .

In our review of Ahsoka’s first two episodes , we described the series as having “the feel of an old-school Star Wars movie” and being “immediately accessible to Star Wars novices”. So, franchise Padawans need not fret about the supposed homework needed to enjoy this one.

Invasion season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

One of the best Apple TV Plus shows , Invasion, returns for its highly-anticipated second season this weekend.

The sci-fi series’ debut outing was, for better or worse, preoccupied with introducing audiences to the show’s very human characters and world, rather than entertaining them with endless alien-squishing action. However, Invasion season 2 ups the ante and then some by delivering on the promise of its apocalyptic title.

Critics have described the series’ return as a “radical reinvention [that] makes up for lost time,” so it’s safe to expect a whole lot more extraterrestrial tension and turmoil from Invasion season 2. New episodes stream weekly.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix)

Perennial funnyman Adam Sandler stars alongside several members of his real-life family in Netflix’s new coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel of the same name, this new Netflix movie centers on BFFs Stacy and Lydia, whose shared dreams of having an epic bat mitzvah are threatened when a popular boy – and middle school politics – comes between them.

Luis Guzman and Idina Menzel also star in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which critics have described as “funny and poignant.” One for our best Netflix movies list? We'll see.

Who Is Erin Carter? (Netflix)

Action-packed spy thrillers have become something of a speciality for Netflix in recent months, and the latest bullet-laden drama to hit the streamer is Who Is Erin Carter?

Formerly titled Palomino, this eight-episode series – which comes from the production company behind The Crown – centers on a British teacher (played by Evin Ahmad) living in Spain whose life begins to unravel following a violent supermarket robbery.

Sounds interesting, right? We thought so, too. Unfortunately, critics haven’t been so kind, describing Who Is Erin Carter? as “deathly dull and packed atrocious dialogue.” In all likelihood, then, this one won’t be making our list of the best Netflix shows any time soon.

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic (Hulu, Disney Plus)

The first of three documentary picks on this week’s list is Explorer: Lost in the Arctic, which is now streaming on Hulu or Disney Plus, depending on your region.

This feature-length National Geographic production recounts the ill-fated 1845 voyage of Sir John Franklin, whose quest to become the first to navigate the Northwest Passage – a treacherous Arctic sea lane between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans – cost the lives of 129 men. Potentially one to look out for on our best Hulu documentaries and/or best Disney Plus documentaries lists.

BS High (Max)

American football fans, this one’s for you: BS High is now streaming on Max.

From executive producer Adam McKay (The Big Short), this feature-length documentary chronicles the infamous Bishop Sycamore Centurions incident, which saw a fake high school football team play a nationally televised game live on ESPN in 2021. If you’re wondering how the heck that happened, BS High has the (increasingly hard-to-believe) answers.

Critics and fans have enjoyed what's on offer so far from BS High, so this one might be worth including in our best Max documentaries guide shortly.

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (Prime Video)

The last of this week’s documentary picks is Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity, which is now streaming on Prime Video.

As its title suggests, this three-part Amazon documentary special charts the life and legacy of Jazz giant Wayne Shorter, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest living modern American musicians. Critics have said Zero Gravity “aims beyond formula to hit the high notes,” so music – and particularly jazz – fans should find plenty to enjoy here.

