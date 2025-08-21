Minecraft: What's the difference between Bedrock and Java?

One of the first things about Minecraft you’ll notice is needing to decide which type or version to use. Bedrock and Java exist and to the untrained eye, neither title gives much away to what that actually means for you. You want to play the same version as your friends and it can become even more important when signing up for the best Minecraft server hosting . Fortunately, Bedrock and Java are quite similar (you’re still playing Minecraft either way!) but it’s useful to know the difference.

Read on and I’ll take you through what the difference between Minecraft Bedrock and Java is so that in no time, you’ll know exactly what you need in your life.

Minecraft Bedrock: what does it offer?

(Image credit: Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Bedrock is a popular option thanks to it supporting cross-play via many different consoles and devices, so you can easily play with your friends. Anyone playing Minecraft on Xbox, Nintendo Switch 1/2, Playstation 4/5, and mobile can team up with friends playing on Windows. It’s the most flexible solution for many people.

Bedrock also has easy to find downloadable content via the Minecraft Marketplace which is simpler than previous alternatives. Continuing that trend, you can easily check out public realms which are partnered with Minecraft, focusing on providing a superior experience. It’s an easy addition to the best Minecraft servers already out there, so you don’t have to go searching for your own favorites.

If you don’t want to use the best game server hosts (understandable given it can be a lot of effort), Minecraft Bedrock makes it simple to set up a Realm aka a type of server that you can share with your friends.

Wrapping things up nicely, Bedrock also offers achievements and trophies for anyone wanting to highlight their achievements, and Xbox app users can set up moderation and parental controls if needed.

Minecraft Java: what does it offer?

(Image credit: Future)

Minecraft Java is the original Minecraft and it runs on Java hence the name. There are some pros and cons to it being the older build. It still offers cross-play but only between Windows, Mac, and Linux users rather than consoles or mobile devices. Java offers more mod support which is advantageous for anyone wanting to create their very own bespoke build of Minecraft. The best Minecraft mods is a great starting point here. If you want to set up a fully modded Minecraft server , this is what you need.

Like Bedrock, you can set up Realms, and you can also customize your own skin. Customization is the biggest strength behind Minecraft Java. It’s simple to add the best Minecraft shaders or the best Minecraft texture packs . Many Minecraft fans believe that Java is the best looking version of the game. Purists will appreciate being able to easily install older versions of the game if they feel a past era of Minecraft was the best time.

Some fans also believe that combat is more satisfying in Java with Bedrock focusing on spam clicking for attacking, while there’s a little more strategy in Java due to a cooldown.

Rather than achievements, Java has advancements which are only viewable in-game unlike the Xbox/PC achievements system and PlayStation’s Trophy system.

Which Minecraft should I choose?

(Image credit: Mojang)

While offering the same game, Bedrock and Java lean into different demographics. If you’re a parent, you can’t go wrong with Bedrock as it offers a safer and more accessible experience for kids. You’ll always be in control and the recommended public servers are generally safe but can be a little focused on ‘pay to win’ rather than the potentially more creative options elsewhere. You’ll still need to monitor what your children are doing in-game.

Bedrock also works well for someone who doesn’t want to dip into the complexities of Minecraft because they just want a quick burst of fun with some friends. It’s very accessible like that and you won’t need to double check with your mates about what system they’re using to play.

However, Java provides a lot more customization for those players who want to change up shaders, texture packs, and have unlimited access to mods. That means less moderation and regulation which has some obvious good and bad points to it. If you’re keen to grow a community, this is the best option.

When signing up to a game server host, you may need to initially make a decision as to what type of server you install but you can always change that at a later date.For maximum convenience, something like Nodecraft can be most useful as you can use its Save&swap system to easily switch between a Bedrock and Java server as needed. Most other server hosts provide something similar though.

What other Minecraft options are there?

Minecraft has evolved a lot over the years. Besides Java and Bedrock, there’s also Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and Minecraft Education. Each of these are different experiences. Dungeons and Legends are both action RPG games with Dungeons having you explore dungeons (appropriately) and Legends being more strategy-focused. Don’t get these confused with the core Java and Bedrock experience.