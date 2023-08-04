7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, Max, and more this weekend (August 4)

Guardians is available to watch right now on Disney Plus

The first weekend of August is upon us – and there are plenty of new movies and TV shows to catch on the world's best streaming services.

Well, at least on the TV series front, anyway. There aren't many new must-see films to watch on Netflix and company, so this week's list largely comprises some brilliant, heart-warming, and tension-filled shows to watch. That said, there is one critically-acclaimed Marvel movie to stream on Disney Plus, so film fans of a superhero persuasion have something worth watching, too.

Here, then, are seven big movies and shows to watch between now and Sunday, August 6.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney Plus)

Three months after it debuted in theaters, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has finally space-hopped its way onto Disney's main streaming service.

Everyone's favorite dysfunctional superhero family are back for one last ride, with Star-Lord and company setting out to save Rocket from the horrible, egotistical scientist who created the anthropomorphic raccoon in the first place. Given the story that this Marvel Phase 5 film tells, you'll want to have plenty of tissues to hand for its more emotional moments.

A thrilling, amusing, and tear-jerking send-off for Guardians of the Galaxy and long-time MCU director James Gunn – he's taken over as DC Studios new co-head – Guardians 3 is easily one of the best Marvel movies ever made. An absolute must-watch this weekend.

Heartstopper season 2 (Netflix)

Everyone's favorite gay teen comedy series is back on Netflix, and we couldn't be happier to see Nick, Charlie, and company return to our TV screens after a near 18-month wait.

Heartstopper season 1 was heralded as one of the best shows of 2022, and it seems its sequel season is just as bold, thought-provoking, funny, and unashamedly queer as its predecessor was. This time out, Nick and Charlie navigate their burgeoning romance as they balance studying for their exams and prepare for their school's eagerly-awaited prom.

On review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Heartstopper season 2 has joined its forebear in earning a rare and perfect 100% score (at the time of writing, anyway). That's a rating befitting of one of the best Netflix shows around, in our view. Once you've finished streaming it, check out one of these six other feel-good comedy shows.

Reservation Dogs season 3 (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs, the first TV show to be written and directed solely by Indigenous creatives, is back for its third and final season on Hulu.

Kicking off with a two-episode premiere on August 2, one of the best Hulu shows' third outing finds the self-appointed "Rez Dogs" scrambling for a way to get back home from California after their car is stolen. New episodes will air weekly on the streaming platform until the finale arrives on September 27.

A terrific series that, like Heartstopper season 2, can boast about its third season's perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Reservation Dogs' last hurrah is one not to be missed.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

Legendary actor Sigourney Weaver isn't averse to appearing in TV shows, but The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is the first she's headlined in her near-50-year career.

Based on Holly Ringland's book of the same name, Weaver stars as the titular character in this compelling but tragedy-laced Prime Video drama. Set in Australia, it tells the story of Alice Hart, who fights to overcome her childhood grief, come to terms with the death of her parents, and confront some traumatic family secrets.

Reviews have been fairly positive, with many praising Weaver's commanding performance in this gripping but occasionally slow mystery miniseries. One to add to our best Prime Video shows guide? Potentially.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 (Netflix)

After its first volume topped Netflix's Top 10 TV chart upon release in early July, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 draws to a close with the arrival of its second batch of five episodes.

Don't worry, we won't spoil any of volume 1's biggest surprises here if you haven't watched it yet. But, with the hit Netflix legal drama's second season being met with greater acclaim than its predecessor, viewers will hope The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 volume 2 sticks the landing ahead of its potential third season. If you're itching for more thrilling law-based shenanigans, watch one of these five similarly positioned shows while you wait for season 3 news.

Physical season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

Like Reservation Dogs, this Apple TV Plus comedy-drama series is back for its third and final season.

Physical season 3, which opened with a two-episode premiere on August 2, continues protagonist Sheila Rubin's journey of self-discovery through her dance aerobics class in dark comedic fashion.

Easily one of the best Apple TV Plus shows of the last two years, it'll be sad to see Physical dance off into the night after its final episode airs in September. With the series' last season joining Heartstopper season 2 and Reservation Dogs season 3 with perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes, you know it'll be worth sticking with until the curtain falls on Rubin and company.

Winning Time season 2 (Max)

As sports dramas go, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty isn't as factually correct as many observers had hoped it would be. Even so, this Max original series is one of the better fictional live-action sports-based adaptations around at the moment, so it's still worth investing in.

Set for release on Sunday, August 6, the second season explores the period running 1980 to 1984, with the opening episode expected to focus on the time immediately after – spoilers – the LA Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 to win the 1980 NBA World Championship Series.

A fantastic basketball-centric series, Winning Time deserves its place on our best Max shows list. Go check it out ahead of season 2's launch.