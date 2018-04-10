You can now buy the red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

You can now order the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus through Apple’s website. It entered its pre-sale phase today and if you order before 5PM in your respective region, it will arrive at your door the next day.

If you want to try Apple’s Product Red phone before you buy, heading to the Apple Store is something that you’re probably going to want to do. However, keep in mind that though it’s now available for purchase online, it won’t actually be in stores until Friday, April 13.

The differences between the new color and the iPhone 8’s previous options are slim. It’s really just the red color that sets it apart – you’ll still get the same glossy, wireless charging-supporting phone.

Interestingly, Apple opted for a black and red color combination instead of the perhaps more well-trodden white and red mixture.

In the UK the red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are available from Apple, O2, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile. We've rounded up our favourite UK Product Red deals here.