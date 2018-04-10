These are the best Product Red iPhone 8 deals you can pre-order before Friday

This month, Friday the 13th will be worth getting out of bed for. Apple has announced that it's launching a new red colour scheme for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and that those phones will be available to buy from this Friday. But you can already pre-order yours now, and we can tell you the best Product Red deals so far.

If you've been uhmming and ahing about buying an iPhone 8, then your decision may be made with the Product Red version. Not only does it look great, but Apple says that a contribution to the Global Fund financing HIV and AIDS programmes will be made for every handset sold.

Check out the below Product Red iPhone 8 deals that most impress us, including an exclusive to TechRadar readers that you won't find anywhere else on the web.

TechRadar's EXCLUSIVE red iPhone 8 deal

iPhone 8 64GB from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | £150 £125 upfront - with REDTR code | Unlimited calls and texts | 15GB data | £34pm

This isn't just the best price on the Product Red iPhone 8 - it's pretty much the best iPhone 8 deal on the market in any colour right now! £34 for 15GB of data is great anyway, and then our EXCLUSIVE £25 off REDTR voucher code makes it cheaper still. Fantastic value. Total cost over 24 months is £941

Our top 3 other best Product Red iPhone 8 deals to pre-order

iPhone 8 64GB from Carphone Warehouse | EE | £129.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 15GB data | £43pm

If you're determined to go for the UK's fastest 4G network, then this Carphone Warehouse tariff is the one to buy. It's more expensive than our exclusive, but you do get 3 months free BT Sport. Total cost over 24 months is £1161.99

iPhone 8 64GB from Carphone Warehouse | O2 | £79.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 50GB data | £49pm

This one's for the Netflix addicts, podcast fiends and all around data hungry iPhone users. 50GB is an ENORMOUS amount of data to play with every month and the upfront cost is surprisingly fair. Total cost over 24 months is £1255.99

