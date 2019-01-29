Windows 10’s next big update for late 2019 is about to roll out to testers

We already heard very recently that Microsoft is working on the next big update for Windows 10, to follow the current 19H1 build which should roll out around April time, and it seems that it’ll only be a few weeks before ‘skip ahead’ (advance) testers will get the initial incarnation of this upgrade.

To be clear, this is the update expected to land late this year, which Microsoft has already begun work on internally, at least according to a leak on Twitter which showed evidence of a new Windows 10 Build 18823 for 19H2 (19H2 referring to the second half of 2019).

Now we’ve seen a tweet from Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Program Manager on the Windows Insider team, replying to a keen ‘skip ahead’ tester who was enquiring exactly when 19H2 will be up for testing.

No we are a few weeks away from any possible Skip Ahead flights. Sorry!January 25, 2019

So as you can see, LeBlanc made it clear that while the next major upgrade isn’t imminently due, it will be arriving (hopefully) in a few short weeks.

Ready for Sets?

We have no details at all on what Microsoft might be aiming to include with the 19H2 update at this point, not even any vague speculation, but hopefully snippets along those lines will be emerging before too long.

We can keep our fingers crossed that Microsoft may be planning to include the big Sets feature we’ve heard so much about in this particular outing for Windows 10, as this looks like a major and exciting change for the OS.

An early version of Sets first appeared in test builds running up to the April 2018 Update last year, but it was stripped out before the upgrade was deployed, before reappearing in the October 2018 Update when that was in testing, and subsequently being removed again.

It is, perhaps then, what you could refer to as a ‘hokey-cokey’ feature – in, out, in, out – but hopefully this time round, it might be included and actually make the cut for the release version of Windows 10.

Some of the best laptops of 2019 run Windows 10