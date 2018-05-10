Windows 10 Redstone 5 news, rumors and release date

Microsoft is continuing to support Windows 10 with major updates, and now that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, which used to be known as Redstone 4, is out of the way, Microsoft is working towards its successor: Redstone 5.

As the previous major updates for Windows 10, Redstone 5 will bring a large number of new features to the operating system, and we’ll gather up everything we know so far about the upcoming update in this article.

We’ll also speculate on the release date for Windows 10 Redstone 5, and we’ll constantly update this article as new information emerges.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next major update for Windows 10

The next major update for Windows 10 When is it out? Possibly around October 2018

Possibly around October 2018 What will it cost? As with previous major Windows 10 updates, it will be free

So, when can we expect Windows 10 Redstone 5 to land? We haven’t been given a definitive date, but it’s pretty much expected that it will launch towards the end of 2018, probably around September or October.

This would follow Microsoft’s pattern of releasing a major Redstone update for Windows 10 in those months, and then another Redstone update in March or April.

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update launched (just barely) in April, so we can be pretty confident about its follow up coming later in the year.

As Microsoft has been releasing early versions of Redstone 5 to some of its users who have signed up for the Windows Insider program, we're able to keep an eye on how things are progressing with the update, and it appears to be on track for a release later on this year.

However, Microsoft did have trouble getting the April 2018 Update out on time, so we may see the release date for its successor slipping back as well.

The Fall Creators Update came out in October

Windows 10 Redstone 5 name

Redstone 5 is just the codename for the next major update to Windows 10, so expect it to have a catchier name closer to release. Previous major Redstone updates were called ‘Anniversary Update’, ‘Creators Update’ and ‘Fall Creators Update’.

So, we may be in for another ‘Fall Update’ variant. However, while we expected Redstone 4 to be called the ‘Spring Creators Update’, it ended up being called April 2018 Update. So maybe Redstone 5 will be called October 2018 Update, or something similar, instead.

Windows 10 Redstone 5 confirmed features

Because of the extensive testing process of Windows 10 Redstone 5, we have a good idea of some – but not all – of the features coming in the update. These are the features we know about so far.

Improvements to Windows 10 Fluent Design

Microsoft introduced elements of the Fluent Design user interface with the April 2018 Update, and at its Build 2018 event, it showed off more effects and features that will come in Redstone 5.

So, expect more apps, including standard Windows programs, using the Fluent Design interface, and there will be some eye-catching 3D effects for Mixed Reality experiences.

Intelligent multitasking with Sets

One of the most anticipated upcoming features, which many expect to arrive properly in Redstone 5, are Sets. These should make multi-tasking in Windows 10 better than ever.

The basic idea is to bring the concept of tabs from the web browser to the entire interface of the OS in general, so you can have windows with tabs that contain web pages, apps, folders – a mix of everything essentially.

At Build, Microsoft showed off more about the potential of Sets in Windows 10, showing how you can have an open document, and clicking a web link will open the web page in a tab next to the document, with everything you open organized in that Set.

You’ll then be reminded with prompts while your working about the tabs, which should give you intelligent help when working across a variety of documents, apps and websites.

Better Progressive Web Apps

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are websites (or web apps) that are implemented as native apps and act just like a normal app would, giving users notifications, live tiles, and even working offline in Windows 10. At Build 2018, Microsoft showed how these web apps will integrate better with Windows 10 in Redstone 5.

They will look and behave more like standard Windows 10 apps thanks to an improved interface, and Microsoft also revealed that you’ll be able to download the apps directly from its Edge web browser.

Improved Your Phone app

Microsoft is making a big deal of having Windows 10 work with all manner of devices, and with Redstone 5, we should see a radically improved Your Phone app that will allow you to easily interact with your smartphone through Windows 10.

You’ll be able to read and reply to text messages from your Windows 10 device, as well as easily share files, photos and more between your PC and your phone.

Cloud clipboard

A new feature spotted by people using an early version of Redstone 5 is the cloud clipboard, which will allow users to copy and paste across different devices thanks to the new cloud-powered clipboard. User can trigger the new function by simply hitting Windows Key + C.

The copied content will then be available in other Windows 10 devices, and in the future Android and iOS devices as well.

Improved search previews

Another feature due to arrive with Windows 10 Redstone 5 is improved search previews. These now support apps, documents and other files, and should make searching Windows 10 even easier.