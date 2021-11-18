Where to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife – our streaming services predictions

Want to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife? You're not alone. The latest entry in the Ghostbusters franchise may have been met by a mixed reception, but those keen to see for themselves – or simply immune to the warnings of critics – may still want to know how, where, and when they can watch the film.

It's just come out in cinemas in the US and UK, though the more cautious among you may be wondering when you can stream the film comfortably at home – ideally for the price of an existing TV streaming service subscription.

We're here to explain when the film should be available to watch at home and which platform it's likely to drop on.

Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife available to stream?

Because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions across the globe, we got used to films releasing both in cinemas and on streaming platforms around the same time – unfortunately, that isn't the case for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Right now Ghostbusters: Afterlife is only available to watch in-person at a movie theatre and there currently isn't a timeline for when the film will no longer be exclusive to cinemas. That means you'll likely have to wait a good few months into 2022 before you can easily stream, rent or buy the movie – with options emerging from February at the earliest.

Unlike most studios, Sony doesn't have a dedicated platform like HBO Max or Paramount Plus – so it's a little harder to guess where the film will release. We've seen Sony team up with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and soon Disney Plus for its streaming releases.

Based on the availability of previous Ghostbusters films, though, a release on Starz or Spectrum in the US would be our guess, and Netflix in the UK. Wherever it comes out we also expect it will available to rent or buy digitally too – giving you plenty of options if you want to watch.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Where to watch other Ghostbusters movies

While you wait you can check out the previous films in the franchise. The 1984 original is available on Spectrum On Demand in the US and Netflix in the UK, while 1989's Ghostbusters 2 is on Spectrum On Demand and IMDB TV in the US, or Virgin TV Go in the UK.

The 2016 Ghostbusters reboot (starring Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon) is streamable in the UK on Netflix – in the US you'll have to rent the movie.