VLC Media Player now supports 360-degree video and resolutions up to 8K

VideoLAN has released a new version of VLC Media Player, bringing the open source player up to date with support for new and future video technologies.

VideoLAN released a standalone 360-degree video player as a technical preview last year, and has now incorporated it into VLC 3.0.

The updated player also supports 360-degree audio, which changes along with the viewpoint as you pan around a scene – essential for enjoying video via a VR headset.

Look to the future

VLC 3.0 adds support for ultra HD video in resolutions up to 8K. Sharp has been promoting 8K TVs in Japan for some time, but 2018 looks set to be the year the technology becomes more widely available in the rest of the world.

There's HDR video for compatible TVs and monitors too, meaning brighter colors, vivid contrast and more dramatic images. Again, this is a technology that's expected to become more mainstream in the coming months, making VLC a great choice if you're looking for a future-proof media player.

It's not just picture quality, either – VLC 3.0 adds support Chromecast as well, enabling you to stream media from VLC around your home (ideal for getting those 8K videos to your TV).

VLC 3.0 is available to download for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android.