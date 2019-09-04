Updated Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook gets true gaming credentials

Razer has an update to the Razer Blade Stealth 13 coming this month, debuted during IFA 2019 in Berlin, and with it comes the most powerful graphics option for the Ultrabook yet.

The new Late-2019 model can come fitted with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor (GPU) among other upgrades that finally make this Ultrabook a proper gaming laptop.

The new Razer Blade Stealth (Late 2019) will go on sale in the US and Canada later in September 2019; meanwhile, the UK, Australia and several other markets don't have a set release date yet.

Previous Razer Blade Stealth models had limited potential when it came to gaming on their internal hardware. The most recent model had dedicated graphics, but in the form of an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, which is hardly ready for most new games. The upgrade to a GeForce GTX 1650 is a major step forward in gaming performance.

In addition, it will come kitted with a new Intel Ice Lake processor – specifically, the four-core, eight-thread Core i7-1065G7 – as well as 16GB of onboard, battery-saving LPDDR4 memory (RAM). With the new internal power, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (Late 2019) will be ready for more gaming without the need for Razer's external graphics card dock.

Other specs – and another model

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 with GTX graphics comes in two flavors: a Full HD version and a 4K touchscreen version. Both feature 100% coverage of the sRGB color space and have slim side bezels. They also both include a 512GB, PCIe M.2 solid-state drive (SSD).

But, Razer is also launching a non-GTX model that focuses more on the Intel side of the equation. It includes the same processor, but with a bumped up power profile, using 25 watts. The laptop also uses Intel Iris Plus graphics instead of the Nvidia dedicated option. And, it comes with a smaller 256GB, PCIe M.2 SSD. It's also Mercury White, in contrast to the matte black GTX models.

Otherwise, the models are similar. They share the same dimensions, which have a depth of just 15.3mm. They also offer Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Thunderbolt 3 with four lanes of PCIe throughput, and a Windows Hello-ready infrared camera.

They're on the heavy side for Ultrabooks, though. The Mercury White model weighs 2.99 pounds (1.36kg) while the 4K GTX model is heaviest at 3.26 pounds (1.48kg).

Razer isn't getting into nitty gritty pricing for these new Blade Stealth models just yet, simply stating that they will start at $1,499 (€1,679, about £1,250/AU$2,220). So, expect to pay a pretty penny for the truly gaming-ready version of this Ultrabook.

