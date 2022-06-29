The Stranger Things cast want to watch the season 4 finale with you – here's how

Audio player loading…

Stranger Things fans, rejoice! Netflix has announced a star-studded online watch party for the hit sci-fi show’s season 4 finale – and everyone’s invited.

In partnership with livestream service Scener, the streaming platform is hosting a virtual screening for the worldwide premiere of Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 on Friday, July 1, with stars David Harbour (Hopper), Brett Gelman (Murray), Joe Quinn (Eddie) and Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter) in attendance as A-list guests.

Kicking off shortly before the global release of the fourth season's final two episodes, Netflix subscribers across the world will have the opportunity to join those cast members for a live Q&A, before the event morphs into a real-time virtual screening.

Harbour, Gelman, Quinn and Campbell Bower will be holed up in a custom-built theater with thousands of real-life fans for the event, while online attendees will be able to dial in over live chat messenger and stream both new episodes through synchronized playback.

The watch party is free to join for Netflix subscribers all over the world – simply head to strangerthings4.scener.com (opens in new tab) to get involved. You’ll need to download the Scener Chrome extension, create a free Scener account and visit the brand’s page at the time of the event (June 30 at 11:15 PM PT / July 1 at 02:15 AM ET / July 1 at 07:15 AM BST) for access. Guests in the US will also be able to use the Scener mobile app to automatically sync their TVs to watch proceedings on the big screen.

We were mightily impressed with volume 1 of Stranger Things' long-awaited fourth season, describing it, in our review, as “an absorbing, action-packed and horror-fuelled entry” in the series. The show’s cliffhanger ending did, however, leave us with 11 questions that we hope volume 2 will answer, and we’re excited to see how showrunners the Duffer brothers intend to tie up these loose ends.

Check out the full-length trailer for season 4 volume 2 below:

Stranger Things’ upcoming episodes won’t mark the series’ last, mind you. We know for sure that a fifth and final season is currently in development, which will bring the story of the Hawkins gang to a close – officially, anyway.

Rumors have suggested that the Stranger Things universe could continue in future feature films and spin-off shows, though no upcoming projects have been confirmed as yet.

As mentioned, the series' return is just days away, but if you're in desperate need of an entertainment fix to tide you over until then, our pick of the best Netflix shows is packed to the rafters with binge-worthy recommendations to enjoy.