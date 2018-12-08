TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Behind the eighth door on our free downloads advent calendar we've hidden Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 – a full suite of tools for editing music and exporting it to your PC or burning it to disc.

Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 is a brilliant tool for managing your whole music collection. It can open music files from your PC or rip them from CDs, and fetches correct metadata automatically from an online database to ensure everything is kept organized.

Music Studio 2018 also includes powerful editing tools that let you split and mix tracks, normalize volume, and convert between popular audio file formats.

If you're burning your music to disc, you'll be pleased to see that Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 also includes a built-in cover editor, with handy templates for making your own custom inlays.

Whatever you want to do with your music collection, Ashampoo Music Studio 2018 has you covered. Download it today and start getting your songs in shape.

