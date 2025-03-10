Hey AI DJ, put a record on: Spotify seems set to let you speak to its AI DJ

News
By
published

Code in the latest iOS beta shows support for voice control

Spotify AI DJ on a phone being held in a hand
(Image credit: Spotify)
  • Voice control of Spotify's AI DJ has been found in a beta of the iOS app
  • Expected to launch in the US and Canada first
  • AI DJ is only for Premium subscribers

If you're a Spotify user, it seems you'll soon be able to ask your Spotify AI DJ: "Got any Spandau Ballet?" Newly discovered code in the iOS beta of the Spotify app shows that voice control of the AI DJ is coming soon.

The code was reported by Aaron from MacRumors, who posted a screenshot on X clearly showing some of the scripted responses, including "You're talking with an AI. We'll be storing and analyzing your voice requests as we make improvements for our public launch."

You don't need to be Sherlock Holmes to deduce that voice control is coming, and it's apparently coming rather more quickly than, say, Spotify's hi-res audio option.

Spotify AI DJ: what you need to know

The Spotify AI DJ first appeared in early 2023 as a beta, with a promise to "deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice." It's a mix of data analysis from your listening history, generative AI to provide information about songs, and a dynamic AI voice.

The feature was initially restricted to US and Canadian users, but it expanded to the UK a few months later and rolled out worldwide in late 2023. A similar roll-out is likely for the voice feature, with US and Canadian customers once again being first on the list.

As with the standard AI DJ feature, this will be exclusive to Premium subscribers.

We don't yet know when the new feature will break cover; for now it's in beta testing. But its presence in the apps suggests a launch should happen fairly soon.

Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

