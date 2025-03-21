Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area

Spotify has launched a new playlist in its Live Events feed called Concerts Near You

The new feature will make it easier for you to see which artists are touring in your area

As well as including songs based on your listening habits, each song has a link that takes you to third-party booking platforms to secure tickets

Though Spotify has rubbed music fans the wrong way with its lack of lossless audio (I’m still waiting for you Spotify HiFi), there’s no doubt that people use it enough for it to still be considered one of the best music streaming services. When it comes to live music, Spotify is aiming to bring you closer to your favorite artists with its new Concerts Near You playlist feature.

Combining informative and personalized features, Spotify’s Concerts Near You playlist aims to help you discover upcoming concerts in your area while providing expandable track links to third party ticket sites such as Ticketmaster, AXS, See Tickets, and Dice so that you can secure yourself a place in the crowd. The playlist is updated every Wednesday based on your listening habits, bringing you 30 fresh songs from artists with scheduled shows in your area.

When I open my Concerts Near You playlist, Spotify shows songs of artists with upcoming shows in my area - even for supporting acts. (Image credit: Future)

In Spotify’s announcement, the platform went into detail about the app’s newest addition claiming that “There’s nothing worse than realizing that your favorite artist played your town last week”.

Charlie Hellman, Vice President, Global Head of Music Product added: “this new playlist not only makes it easier for fans to find shows nearby, but it also gives artists a powerful new way of selling more tickets and filling venues with the audiences who love their music most.”

A useful feature, but one that’ll have to grow on me

Since it introduced its in-app Live Events feed, Spotify has doubled down on its mission to bring you closer to the artists you love the most, while also boosting artist ticket sales and exposing them to wider audiences. There’s no doubt that these listings are beneficial to those who aren’t in the loop with local gigs and tours, but what about those who are?

Don’t get me wrong, I love using Spotify to discover new artists through features like Blends and the New Music Friday playlists. But when it comes to live music, I pretty much have my ear to the ground with regard to local live music simply because I keep up with it by following the artists or reading live music listings on social media.

However, while I don’t find myself reaching for Spotify’s Live Events feed often, as a means of discovering new artists I can see how Concerts Near You could give you an advantage. As it stands, I’m not quite as enticed to use this feature as others might be, but heck, that was my first impression of Daylists, and now I can’t get enough of it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where to find Concerts Near You

(Image credit: Future)

It’s very easy to keep track of who’s performing in your area with Spotify’s Concerts Near You playlist, you just need to know where to look.

For starters, head to the search hub in the Spotify app and tap ‘Live Events’. From there, you can access your personalized Concerts Near You playlist under the ‘Discover concerts near you’ section. To get more accurate recommendations, make sure your location settings are adjusted in the Live Events feed, and Spotify will fill you in on upcoming shows and new announcements.