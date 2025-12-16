The first online chess game occurred over telegraph lines in 1844

Telegraph hardware was simple yet required constant monitoring for accuracy

Grandmasters later used teletype and online platforms to play remotely

On 26 November 1844, two chess teams faced off while separated by 60 kilometers, as the Washington Chess Club played a team in Baltimore using the newly built electrical telegraph.

Three consulting members played on each side, transmitting moves over the wire. Washington opened with a pawn to the center, and Baltimore mirrored it.

This method allowed a full game without either team being physically present, marking what is considered the first online chess game.

Organizing telegraphed play

Alfred Vail and Henry Rogers developed a system to assign numbers to each of the 64 squares, converting traditional descriptive notation into numeric codes.

Moves such as “pawn to queen’s bishop’s four” became “11 to 27,” simplifying transmission across the telegraph.

The system logged each play meticulously, including corrections in real time.

Although records of all games are incomplete, some sources report that 686 moves were transmitted without interruption.

Spectators occasionally observed the process, and operators recorded the number of people present.

The telegraph itself was simple, consisting of a battery, a switch, and a magnet.

Despite its apparent simplicity, signals weakened over distance, wires broke, and early equipment often failed, so there was a need for consistent monitoring of the line to ensure accurate reception.

The Baltimore–Washington telegraph ran alongside railroad tracks, and overhead insulated copper wire replaced failed underground attempts.

Despite Congress funding the initial line, practical daily use remained minimal, and most activity consisted of demonstrations and curiosity-driven experiments.

Telegraph chess inspired similar experiments abroad, including matches between London and Gosport in 1845.

Later, US grandmaster Bobby Fischer transmitted moves from New York to Havana in 1965 via teletype.

In a promotional game in 1999, Russian grandmaster Garry Kasparov played an online game against “the world.”

Today, the internet has taken telecom chess to fabulous new heights, with one site alone, chess.com, hosting up to 20 million games daily, sometimes pushing server capacities.

Chess is particularly compatible with telecommunications because it can be transmitted as concise, precise information.

Why have technologists taken the opportunity to play chess using so many generations of telecommunications?

This is likely because Chess is popular and inherently suitable for long-distance play.

“There are similarities in thinking processes [between] engineering design, and the sort of puzzle solving that a chess game involves,” says Kazdan of Case Western Reserve.

However, this connection may be one-sided. “Many engineers like chess. I’m not sure many chess players like engineering.”

