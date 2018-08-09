Sony to release limited-edition PS4 in celebration of 500 million sales

Sony is to release a specially designed PS4 as a thank-you to PlayStation fans for helping the platform surpass 525.3 million unit sales worldwide.

The PlayStation 4 Pro 500 Million Limited Edition is due to release on August 24 and will be available for £449.99 ($499.99) - other pricing TBC.

The special design sees the classic black PS4 traded for a deep blue translucent console with copper PS4 logos, with the unit’s individual number (1 to 50,000) inscribed on the front. Only 50,000 of the limited-edition consoles will be made available – so you’ll want to move fast.

Here’s everything that’s included with the console:

Special design PlayStation 4 Pro system (HDD 2TB)

Special design wireless dualshock controller

Special design PlayStation camera

Special design vertical stand

Special design mono headset

AC power cord

HDMI cable

USB cable

Printed materialsH

Headset and wireless controller

In addition, a limited-edition Gold Wireless Headset and wireless controller will be sold separately. The headset costs £79.99 ($99.99), while the controller costs £54.99 ($64.99). An Australian price for these items has not been released.

The controller is half-translucent dark blue and half-matte, while the Gold Headset 500 Million Limited Edition is finished in the same dark color, with a copper PlayStation logo on both sides. They’ll also be available from August 24, again in limited numbers.

In the UK you'll be able to pre-order the limited-edition console, gold headset, and wireless control online from 10am on August 14 at Amazon, Game, Smyths Toys, ShopTo, Currys PC World and Very.

We're still waiting for preorder details for the US, and pricing and availability info for Australia, and we'll update this story as soon as we know more.