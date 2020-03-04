Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City live stream: how to watch the FA Cup 5th round from anywhere

After winning the Carabao Cup and their first piece of domestic silverware at the weekend, Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues will be looking to keep on track for a cup double with a win over the Owls tonight. Don't miss a moment of the action and watch tonight's FA Cup 5th round clash wherever you are with the help of our Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City live stream guide.

A 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley on Sunday saw Man City lift the EFL Cup for the third successive season, and in a campaign which has seen them lag far behind Liverpool in the league, a second FA Cup win on the trot would go some way to softening any potential disappointment.

Standing in City's way of a place in the quarter-finals? Sheffield Wednesday, who will be licking their wounds after a demoralising 3-1 home defeat to Derby County in the Championship at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City FA Cup 5th round - where and when This FA Cup 5th round fixture is at Hillsborough in Sheffield London tonight. The game kicks off at 7.45pm GMT in the UK (where it's free on the BBC). That's 2.45 pm ET or 11.45am PT in the US, where an ESPN+ subscription is the best way to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City in the FA Cup today. If you're looking to tune in from Australia you'll have an early morning 6.45am AEDT start on Thursday.

Sheffield Wednesday don't seem to have had much luck with the FA Cup draw in recent seasons, with this being the second year running that they've been pitted against the cup holders, having faced Chelsea in the 4th round last year.

Those hoping for a shock win from the home side may want to ignore the history books - City have made it past Wednesday on all four of their previous FA Cup meetings, the most recent being a 2-1 win at the Etihad under then boss Manuel Pelligrini in January 2015 that saw James Milner score both City goals.

The home side can at least draw encouragement from their surprise win over Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous round, while the return from injury of their leading scorer Steven Fletcher will also provide a boost.

We'll talk you through the best ways to watch the FA Cup 5th round action in the UK and the rest of the world below, so you can ensure you can find a Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City live stream that's reliable and easy to access.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City live stream: watch the FA Cup 5th round in the UK for free

The great news for anyone wanting to watch tonight's FA Cup clash live is that its been shown free-to-air on the BBC , with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT on BBC 1. You'll also be able to live stream the match through the BBC iPlayer app and website. You'll have to have a valid TV license if you want to watch the match in the UK, but assuming you have one, it's free to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City tonight with these options. There's also the BBC Sport website that will be showing the whole game using BBC One's coverage. Not in the UK today? Try to watch the game from abroad and you'll find that the BBC coverage has been geo-blocked. But that doesn't mean you can't watch - you could download and install a VPN service, which will help you to make your laptop or mobile appear like it's back in the UK...

Watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup from outside your country right now

In the US? Then keep scrolling, as we have your viewing options below...spoiler alert, you'll need an ESPN+ subscription. And footy fans in Canada and Australia can also see who's broadcasting today's big FA Cup 5th round match for them.

But if you're abroad for the game and find that you can't watch your home coverage online because it is geo-blocked, we have a handy alternative to allow you to watch as if you were back on your couch back home.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City: live stream the FA Cup in the US

Online subscription service ESPN+ once again has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup in the US this season It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. This intriguing 5th round clash kicks off at 2.45 pm ET or 11.45am PT in the US, and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

How live stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City in Australia

ESPN has once again manged to bag the rights to show the FA Cup down under, so that's ideal if you already subscribe to its suite of channels. If not, you could choose Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City in Canada