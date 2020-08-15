Save over $1,000 with these incredible RTX 2080 gaming laptop deals

Dell looks like the place to be for RTX 2080 gaming laptop deals this weekend. You'll find two configurations of the Dell G7 laptop available with more than $1,000 off each. Those are some spectacular discounts leading to even better final prices considering the incredible power of these GPUs as well as the other impressive specs you'll find inside.

The i7 model has been reduced to just $1,649.99 this weekend - a $1,180 overall saving on a 15.6-inch G7. We usually see laptops with these kinds of specs going for between $2,000 and $3,000, and getting a model that has 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD inside makes this even more attractive.

However, there's also a $1,330 discount on the i9 configuration as well. The i9 CPU is a pricey processor usually reserved for laptops of a much higher price tag than the $1,899 you'll find it for this weekend. You are sacrificing your storage a little here, but 512GB is still pretty decent at this spec.

The incredible power of the RTX 2080 GPU as well as those blisteringly fast processors make these some of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in a while. We wouldn't take too long about it, though: these are going to sell fast.

You'll find more information on these gaming laptop deals just below, but we're also rounding up some cheaper prices across the US, UK, and Australia further down the page as well.

Check out all the latest cheap gaming laptop deals

This weekend's best Dell gaming laptop deals

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $2,829 $1,649.99 at Dell

This Dell G7 has a $1,180 saving on it at Dell right now, and there's some serious power under the hood for that $1,649 price tag as well. A hexa-core 9th-gen i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics will have you well on your way here. You can also drop down to 512GB for $1,549.99 but at this price, we'd really recommend going for the 1TB.

View Deal

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $3,229 $1,899.99 at Dell

Or, if you really want to push your CPU, you'll find a $1,330 reduction on the i9 Dell G7 gaming laptop. You're keeping the 16GB RAM and RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics of the offer above, but dropping down to a 512GB SSD to keep that price down.

View Deal

Alienware M15 R2 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,699.99 $1,249.99

This Alienware M15 R2 gaming laptop deal comes in with a $450 discount this week. For just $1,249 you're getting a hexa-core 9th-generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That RTX 2060 graphics card is the most powerful but it'll still net you ray-tracing and is an engine to power games on that 60Hz display.

View Deal

Shop all gaming laptop deals at Dell

More gaming laptop deals

If you're looking for a cheaper gaming laptop deals, you'll find a range of prices available on some more budget-friendly models and configurations below.

Don't need a mega-GPU or incredible processing speeds? Check out the best cheap laptop deals for some more everyday computer options. If you're upgrading your setup, you might want to take a look at the cheapest gaming monitor deals around, or the best gaming mouse sales.