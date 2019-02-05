Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch set to come in four colors

Leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Sport are now coming in thick and fast with the latest we've seen today showing the watch off in three new colors.

According to renders posted by Tiger Mobiles, the next smartwatch from Samsung will be coming in black, blue and rose gold. That's on top of a render we saw yesterday that showed the watch in silver.

The renders from Tiger Mobiles show the same sleek design as yesterday's render - suggesting these are all accurate representations of the final watch - that doesn't feature a rotatable bezel and instead has circular buttons on the right hand side.

Below you can see the images of the watch that sport the new design. We don't currently have many rumors about the new features the device will feature, but it's expected to be a more fitness-led smartwatch than last year's Galaxy Watch.

Image Credit: Tiger Mobiles

We can expect it to have a water resistant design, GPS and a heart rate tracker, although none of those features have been confirmed by previous leaks.

Samsung is set to announce the Galaxy S10 on February 20 at its own event in San Francisco and it may be we hear about the new smartwatch there. If not, Samsung may be set to unveil new wearable devices at MWC 2019 instead.

Image Credit: TechRadar