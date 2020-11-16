PS5 game saves can't be backed up to USB sticks

If you're already enjoying your PS5, it's worth noting that you can't back up PS5 game save files using a USB stick as you could on the PS4. This means that the only way to make sure you never lose your save file, at the moment, is to have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Having an active sub to PS Plus means you can upload your save files to the cloud, which means that if tragedy befalls your console, you won't lose any important save data. This service has been offered throughout the PS4's life cycle, but Sony's older console also let you use a USB stick to store or transfer saves.

With the PS5, however, you're unable to plug in a USB stick and transfer save file data. Now your only option to have your PS5 saves backed up in any way is to buy a subscription to PS Plus, something which probably isn't going to sit well with everyone – given a paywall is now locking users out of this key functionality.

You can still back up a game save from your PS4 to the PS5 by using a USB stick, however, meaning you can bring across any progress you've made on a PS4 game over to your PS5 without having to start from the beginning.

At the moment, Sony hasn't mentioned why this feature was changed for the PlayStation 5, but it seems likely that the point is to get more people subscribed to PS Plus.

Having the option to transfer your PS4 saves and back them up yourselves was a huge bonus for freeing up space, or allowing you to store files on your PC.

There could be a number of reason for the change, of course. Being able to transfer your saves to your PC opens up possibilities for modding and/or cheating, which Sony may be clamping down on.

Of course, PS Plus subscriptions do give you other benefits. Aside from the free games you get every month, you do need a subscription to play online games with your friends.

PS Plus has been shaken up a bit on the PlayStation 5, though, and it now includes access to a list of PS4 games which you can play on the PS5. The so-called PS Plus Collection gives you access to the likes of Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5, Uncharted, Bloodborne, God of War, and plenty of other excellent PlayStation games to enjoy.

