Preakness Stakes live stream: how to watch 2020's final Triple Crown race from anywhere

Usually the second leg of the fabled Triple Crown, this year the Preakness Stakes takes the billing as the grand finale of American horse racing's prestigious trilogy. Read on to learn how to watch a 2020 Preakness Stakes live stream and catch all the drama online, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.

Preakness Stakes 2020 cheat sheet The 2020 Preakness Stakes takes place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, October 3. The horses will be under starters orders at 5.42pm ET / 2.42pm PT. Take advantage of a FREE Fubo trial to watch NBC's coverage - or save over 25% on a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass to watch it (and the best Premier League fixtures!) in the UK, where it starts at 10.42pm BST.

Traditionally taking place in May and sandwiched between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, this year's race in Baltimore marks the first time in its 147-year history that the event will take place without spectators.

The Triple Crown won't be on the line this year - Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes back in June and, yet despite being the big favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, Authentic ended up winning the second leg of the 2020 Triple Crown. Tiz the Law will be absent on Saturday, but Authentic will be out on the track in Baltimore and is an early favorite.

Also heavily fancied is the Tommy Drury-trained Art Collector, competing in this 11-horse race after missing out on the Kentucky Derby due to a minor foot injury. Tyler Gaffalione rode to glory last year on War of Will.

Read on as we explain where to watch a 2020 Preakness Stakes live stream right now - don't miss today's Triple Crown race, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes from outside your country

Triple Crown horse racing fans wanting to watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes today may find they run into trouble if they're abroad, as geo-blocking restrictions are likely to prevent access to US-based streaming platforms from other countries.

Fortunately, there's a solution in the form of a VPN - a nifty piece of software that helps you get around digital borders and regain access to the services you normally use and pay for at home. But which one is right for you?

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Those are just some of the reasons we rate ExpressVPN as the best all-round Virtual Private Network. for streaming events like the 2020 Preakness Stakes live from abroad. Another is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've registered and downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

2020 Preakness Stakes live stream: watch the race online in the US

Scheduled for a 5.42pm ET / 2.42pm PT start, the 2020 Preakness Stakes is being shown live on NBC on Saturday. You can watch NBC online for free by logging in with details of your cable provider. If you don't have cable, then you can stream NBC live by using an over-the-top service - such as the great value Fubo TV. Fubo hosts loads of networks, such as ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and, of course, NBC. It's flexible so you can cancel any time and it's so much cheaper than getting cable. NBC is also available on Sling in a number of major markets (including New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Los Angeles) as part of its Sling Blue package. Another good option to consider is streaming stalwart Hulu, where NBC comes standard as part of its Hulu + Live TV package. Normally $54.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service - and best of all, you can grab a free 7-day trial. Horse racing fans from the US can tune back into their home coverage by using a good VPN to digitally relocate back to America.

How to get a 2020 Preakness Stakes live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination for watching the 2020 Preakness Stakes in the UK, with coverage starting on Sky Sports Racing at 9.30pm BST ahead of an expected 10.42pm race start time. If you don't have Sky, you've got a great alternative in the form of Now TV. Available on a contract-free basis, you can get access to all 11 Sky Sports channels with a Now TV Sky Sports Pass. This will set you back £9.99 a day, but we'd recommend going with the Monthly Pass - now over 25% off and available for just £25. This gets you not only the racing today but also all of Sky's Premier League matches - as well as PGA Tour golf, cricket and a whole lot more. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home right now, you can still live stream your usual sports coverage from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK as per our guide above.

Preakness Stakes live stream in Canada

Racing fans in Canada can watch today's racing on TSN, with the start time set for 5.42pm ET / 2.42pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to the live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month. Remember that if you can normally access coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.