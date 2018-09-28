Pixel Slate could be the real name of Google’s next 2-in-1 Chromebook

A fresh leak claims that Google has named its 2-in-1 Chromebook device – previously referred to as ‘Nocturne’ – and it will apparently be christened the Pixel Slate.

This is according to David Ruddock, managing editor of Android Police, who tweeted that he heard the news from a trustworthy source (and it’s a potential name which has been kicking around for a little while now).

Google Pixel Slate is the name of Google's first Chrome OS tablet. This name has been offered up so many times as a possibility I don't even think it's worthy of a story, but this is from a source I trust.September 27, 2018

So, the Google Pixel Slate? The immediate reaction to the name in the TechRadar office was dubious, it has to be said, and it’s perhaps too closely adhering to the philosophy of ‘does what it says on the tin’, and lacking somewhat in imagination.

Pixels aplenty

The name has a ring of truth to it, though, as far as we’re concerned, and obviously fits in with Google’s other Pixel-named products.

This hybrid Chromebook is expected to be revealed at Google’s big Pixel 3 phone launch on October 9, alongside another Chrome OS device (possibly the Pixelbook 2, which is rumored to be available before the year is out).

As we’ve reported previously, the Pixel Slate/Nocturne will be a 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard, allegedly with third-party keyboards on offer – we’ve seen a leaked product image of the device with a keyboard made by Brydge.

Another spilled image also points to the fact that the tablet has a depression at the top-left, which is likely to be a fingerprint sensor. All this, as ever, remains in the domain of speculation.

At least the Google Pixel 3 event is coming soon on October 9th and we expect to see official announcements for all of the search company's new products including the Google Pixel Slate.

