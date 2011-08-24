Trending
Brands

Nikon Coolpix S4150 and S6150 touchscreen cameras announced

By Cameras  

Get a little touchy feely

Nikon Coolpix S4150 and S6150 touchscreen cameras announced

Nikon has announced the arrival of two new touchscreen cameras, the Nikon Coolpix S4150 and the Coolpix S6150.

The S4150 has been given a 3-inch 460K dot touch control LCD screen which allows you to control the camera without touching any real buttons.

From the screen you can choose a focus point simply by touching any part of the frame, set the correct focus and review and edit your photos in Playback mode.

Also on board is a 5x zoom lens and a 14MP CCD image sensor and there's a number of filter effects, including: Selective Color and Cross Screen.

Nikon s6150

Alongside the S4150, Nikon has also announced the touchscreen S1650. This comes with a 7x wide-angle zoom, a 28-196mm optical zoom and a 16MP image sensor.

The camera has a 3-inch LCD with a 460k dot touchscreen which you can use to adjust and focus images.

There's also some in-camera editing on board, so you can retouch images and add soft focus and the like to your images.

The Nikon Coolpix S4150 UK release date is 1 September, with pricing around the £140 mark. This camera is exclusive to Jessops.

The Nikon Coolpix S6150 UK release date is also 1 September and it will set you back £159.99.

See more Cameras news