Apple's WWDC 2016 keynote: as it happened

Team TechRadar is in San Francisco for Apple's WWDC 2016 event, where we saw a range of announcements from the Cupertino-based firm.

The event is all over now, but we've done the honorable thing and tidied up everything that was uttered on stage to give you all the information just as it happened - broken down by subject too. So read on to hear all about the biggest software launch from Apple yet... you can even delete the Stocks app now. Finally.

--- WWDC 2016 live blog (all times in PDT) ---

12.01 - That's it! Thanks so much for sticking around for two hours (and getting through the dodgy Wi-Fi at the start). We'll be cleaning up this live blog into more readable news soon, and stay tuned for our new Talking Points... giving you the information behind the launches.

Thanks all!

11.59 - The CEO is doing a wrap up now - talking through watchOS, tvOS, macOS Sierra, iOS 10. He called the last one 'gigantic' - which is odd given it seemed the same as before. It shows that Apple is all about augmenting its own platform, adding in elements from one place to another and making the current apps more like the competition.