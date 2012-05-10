Samsung Galaxy S3 on Vodafone up for pre-order with 32GB exclusive

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is now available to pre-order through the Vodafone network in the UK, representing the only opportunity to grab a 32GB handset.

The 4.8-inch, quad-core beast, which was announced to huge acclaim one week ago, will officially go on sale in the UK on May 30, one day after the European launch.

Vodafone says it will guarantee delivery by the end of the month.

Bang for your buck

Eager smartphone users can now stake their claim for the Android 4.0 device, with the 16GB model free on a £41-a-month, 2-year contract with unlimited texts, 900 voice minutes and 2GB of mobile data.

For £46-a-month you can nab the Vodafone-exclusive 32GB model, which will get you 1,200 minutes for two years.

If you want to scale back on the monthly fee you can pay £150 for the handset and pay £26-a-month, but for that you'll only get 250MB of mobile data.

You can check out the similar offerings from O2 and Three UK, but no-one has confirmed a SIM free price for the handset just yet.