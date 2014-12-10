iOS 8.1.2 update brings back your lost ringtones

Apple has pushed out its freshest update to iOS 8, with the latest offering coming in at under 30MB and includes "bug fixes and addresses a problem where ringtones purchased through the iTunes Store may have been removed from your device."

That means all those utterly irritating ringtones you used to annoy people with on the bus are back with iOS 8.1.2, so yeah... thanks Apple.

Some users have complained of Wi-Fi issues since updating to iOS 8.1.1, so the hope is the "bug fixes" in iOS 8.1.2 will improve Wi-Fi performance, although Apple has not gone into detail about this particular update.

A Ring Ding Ding Dingdemgdemg

You'll still need to connect your iPhone (4S and up), iPod (5th gen) or iPad (2 and up) to a Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update - which is a bit frustrating as your mobile network could easily handle the file size.

You can upgrade to iOS 8.1.2 now by heading to Settings > General > Software Update and hitting the 'Download and Install' button.