IFA 2014: all the latest news and hottest hands ons LIVE from Berlin

IFA 2014 has reached day four and we're still racing around Berlin's tech conference getting hands ons with all the hottest new gear.

IFA is, of course, the spiritual home of the Samsung Galaxy Note, traditionally sees the launch of awesome new TVs and AV gear from the biggest brands and has been the birthplace of more best-selling mobile devices than a pair of conjoined octopus twins could shake sticks at.

The first day saw the launch of two new Galaxy Note smartphones from Samsung and a trio of new Sony Xperia Z3 Android devices as well as other products from Toshiba, Acer and Asus.

LG, HTC, Nokia and Philips all had big conferences, and Motorola took the opportunity to show off its latest wares - including the eagerly anticipated Moto 360 smartwatch.

Acer at IFA 2014:

Acer Liquid Z500

Acer has announced a low cost smartphone at IFA 2014, with the Liquid Z500 very much focused on the music-loving youth market. Boasting what Acer is calling "CD quality" audio and "powerful and advanced" front facing speakers - which do, in fairness, bring DTS Studio Sound.

Read: Acer Liquid Z500 is a low-cost 5-inch smartphone

Acer Aspire R 13 and R 14

Acer has used the IFA 2014 expo in Berlin to unveil a pair of convertible Windows 8.1 laptops toting more positions than a Yoga manual. First up, the Aspire Aspire R 13 features a 13.3-inch, Gorilla Glass 3-equipped display that rests on what Acer calls an Ezel Aero Hinge, which allows it to rotate 180 degrees and into six different positions.

Read: Acer launches convertible Windows 8.1 laptops

Acer Iconia Tab 8 W

Acer has added a new Windows 8.1 tablet to its line-up, the Iconia Tab 8 W, which complements rather than replaces the Iconia W4. The device has surfaced at IFA 2014 and, like many of its competitors, uses Intel's Reference platform. It comes with familiar components: a quad-core Intel Atom BayTrail-based Z3735G processor clocked at 1.33GHz, an 8-inch IPS display with a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution, two speakers, microSD, microHDMI and microUSB ports plus a 9.75mm profile and weight of 370g.

Read: Acer Iconia Tab 8W

Amazon at IFA 2014:

Amazon Fire TV

Amazon's streaming box launched in the US earlier this year, and Amazon has doubled down to get the device outside of America. At IFA 2014, Amazon VP of Product Marketing Peter Larson announced that the device is available to buy in the UK and Germany from today, with shipping to begin next month. In the UK, Fire TV will support a range of services including Netflix, YouTube, Demand 5, Sky News, Twitch, Spotify and a bunch more, though BBC iPlayer and Now TV are MIA right now. Of course, Amazon Instant Video and Amazon Prime Instant Video are also on board.

Read: Amazon Fire TV is available to buy in the UK right now for £79

Asus at IFA 2014:

Asus ZenWatch

Asus has announced the ZenWatch, with its Android Wear offering boasting a stitched leather strap and 2.5D curved glass. The smartwatch arena is becoming increasingly competitive, but Asus is hoping that its design cues can make it a popular option. The watch will support the Asus ZenUI Wellness app with its 9-axis sensor and pair with any Android phone from 4.3 up.

Read: Asus launches the ZenWatch smartwatch

Read: Hands on: Asus ZenWatch review

Asus EeeBook X205

Asus has unveiled a new ultra affordable laptop, the EeeBook X205, at IFA 2014, resurrecting the once popular Eee brand that was synonymous with the netbook era. Available in Europe later this year for €199 (about £165, $260, AU$280), it promises to solve some of the issues that ultimately led to the doom of the netbook.

Read: Asus resurrects the Eee PC

Hands on: Asus EeeBook X205 review

The slimmest ever Ultrabook

Asus has unveiled the Zenbook UX305 at IFA 2014, which it claims is the "world's slimmest 13.3-inch QHD+ laptop", measuring a svelte 12.3mm at its thickest point. That's a whisker (or two) thinner than Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air (17mm), before you ask. It features a similar tapered wedge design to previous Zenbook models, and Asus hasn't held back on the bling, fitting it with "diamond-cut metallic highlights". It weighs 1.2kg and houses Intel's new Core M processor with a 128GB or 256GB SSD for storage.

Read: Asus ZenBook UX305

HTC at IFA 2014:

HTC Desire 820

After striking a nice mid-range note with the Desire 816, HTC is back with a follow-up, the Desire 820. Announced here at IFA, there's some carry over from the Desire 816, including the 5.5-inch screen and plastic body, but the Desire 820 features a little flare of its own. Immediately noticeable is the color scheme. Instead of a solo color all the way around, the 820 sports a two-toned motif comprised of a main base and a trim around the camera, buttons and flash. Also stepping up its game is the front-facing camera. Whereas the Desire 816 had a 5MP front sensor, the 820 jumps up to 8MP snapper. It should deliver high-quality selfies, if that's your thing.

Read: HTC Desire 820 takes aim at Android L and the selfie craze

HTC Desire 520

The HTC Desire 820 is a solid phone that loses some of the premium feel of others in the range, but still delivers well on its promises. The front facing camera is powerful and likely to win a lot of admirers, and the software tweaks on offer are impressive and fun to play with. It's a shame HTC hasn't bothered to put the Ultrapixel camera on the rear of the phone (although that would have added to the cost) as the off the shelf 13MP effort doesn't quite have the same clout.

Hands on: HTC Desire 520 review

Lenovo at IFA 2014:

Lenovo Y70 Touch and Erazer X315

Joining in on the PC gaming craze that grows more mainstream every day, Lenovo announced two new devices that are ready to push pixels. Following in the footsteps of the company's seemingly successful "Y" line of gaming laptops is its first 17-inch gaming laptop, the Lenovo Y70 Touch.

Read: Lenovo's new gaming PCs and tablets

Motorola at IFA 2014:

Moto 360

Motorola's Moto 360 smartwatch proves that wearables can be as fashionable as Android Wear is functional, making it the first Google-powered watch worth owning.

Its circular watch face takes cues from stylish designer wristwatches with analog tickers, not square-shaped smartwatches.

Read: Hands on: Moto 360 review

New Moto X

The Moto X name hasn't changed in 2014, but rest assured, this updated Android smartphone packs enough new specs to deserve its own Moto X+1 or Moto X2 title. Yes, the original Moto Maker device returns with a larger screen, a better camera, surprisingly useful Motorola-made apps and, of course, deeper customization for $99 on-contract or $499 (£419.99, AU$534).

Read: Hands on: New Moto X review

New Moto G

Motorola aced 2013 with the Moto G, and it's got so caught up in its success that the naming department got all in a fluster and forgot to come up with a new name for the successor. So it's bye bye Moto G, and hello... Moto G.

Read: Hands on: Moto G (2014) review

Nokia at IFA 2014:

Nokia Lumia 830

Microsoft has just announced the Lumia 830 in Berlin, which puts a 10MP PureView camera onto a phone that Microsoft is calling "the first affordable flagship". And it's no surprise that Microsoft has dedicated a large part of its press conference to that snapper, making direct swipes at Apple's and Samsung's own phone camera offerings.

Read: Microsoft Lumia 830 is the first 'affordable flagship' smartphone

Nokia Lumia 730

Microsoft is another one guilty of encouraging the selfie trend, having just announced the Lumia 735 and 730 Dual-SIM which puts all its focus on the front-facing camera. Speaking at IFA 2014, Chris Weber, CVP, Mobile Devices Sales at Microsoft, made a point of the poor quality of Ellen DeGeneres's famous Oscar selfie - apparently the world deserves better. The Lumia 730 and 735 put a 5MP camera on the front with a 24mm focal length, and come with a Lumia Selfie app, which does everything you'd expect. It'll also be available to download to other Lumia devices.

Read: Nokia Lumia 730 wants to be the saviour of the selfies

Panasonic at IFA 2014:

Panasonic X492 4K TV

Panasonic has unveiled its latest high end television, with the 85-inch X492 series boasting 4K resolution and all of the features the Japanese giant can throw at it. With 4K beginning to edge its way into the public consciousness, the UHD screens are out in force at IFA, and Panasonic is keen to show it has lost none of its quality in the television world. The Viera 4K UHD model has the requisite 3,840 x 2,160 resolution as well as Panasonic's 200Hz Back Light Scanning and 4K intelligent frame creation tech to make things sharp and smooth.

Read: Panasonic shows off its 85-inch premium X492 4K TV

Panasonic AX902 4K TV

Panasonic has also unveiled its AX902 4K Ultra HD LED LCD TV, with this particular offering ready to adjust itself to suit your living room. An interesting feature is the television's ability to analyse the lighting conditions in its environment and link its video signal processing to ambient light levels in order to, in Panasonic's words: 'deliver picture quality which is a perfect match for your living room'.

Read: Panasonic's AX902 4K Ultra HD TV will adjust itself to your living room

Philips at IFA 2014:

Philips Curved 4K TVs

Philips has just unleashed a trio of 4K televisions at IFA 2014, with its first ever curved TV taking the headline slot. The Philips 8900 comes in at 55 inches and features a 3-sided Ambilight design for moody viewing, with the promise of the upmost sharpness and 3D support. Meanwhile the TV's LED backlight will adjust to the ambient room light to make sure you've always got a vibrant view. And as it's powered by Android (4.2.2 Jelly Bean), you'll have access to plenty of apps on the Google Play Store, while 4 HDMI ports should mean wire-switching is kept to a minimum. Philips tells us this one will be available in Europe in Q3, so it shouldn't be too long to wait.

Read: The first ever Philips curved 4K TV is a bendy 55-inch beast

Hands on: Philips 55PUS8909C Curved 4k TV review

Philips Spotify Connect speakers

Philips has launched two new wireless speakers to let you start a multi-room audio set for under £100, significantly undercutting the entry-level Sonos price of the £170 Sonos Play:1. The price of multi-room audio continues to tumble. The Philips SW700M and SW750M are two lounge-friendly wireless speakers that cost 99 Euro and 149 Euro respectively, offering some of the cheapest ways to ditch the cables in your audio setup.

Read: Philips Spotify Connect speakers to offer multi-room beats on a budget

Philips Fidelio NC1

Watch out Bose, the Philips Fidelio NC1 have just been announced and offer active noise cancellation with the pedigree of one of the most lauded new headphones series of the last decade. Two and a half years ago, Philips launched the first Fidelio headphones, the Fidelio L1, intended as cans with no-compromise sound quality. At IFA 2014, Philips unveiled the first ANC pair in the Fidelio range.

Read: Philips Fidelio NC1 drown out the crowds with active noise cancellation

Philips Fidelio B5 soundbar

Last year, Philips revealed the Fidelio E5, a system designed to make surround sound in the living room more affordable and less complex. At IFA 2014, Philips is continuing its trend of 'Surround on demand' with an update to its soundbar, transforming it into the Fidelio B5. As before, the B5 is made unique by its two wireless detachable speakers, which you can place behind you for the surround sound experience. But now the soundbar and its two speakers can also be used as independent Bluetooth speakers as well.

Read: Philips Fidelio B5 soundbar brings authentic cinema sound to the living room

Samsung at IFA 2014:

Samsung Galaxy Note 4

Samsung has just launched the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 4, and while it might not attract as many initial "oohs" and "aahs" as the Galaxy Note Edge, this is another solid effort from the South Korean company with plenty to get excited about. Leaving the big design alterations to its edgey sibling, the Note 4 arrives with the same 5.7-inch screen that was attached to the Note 3. But Samsung has boosted the viewing quality with a Quad HD Super AMOLED (2,560 x 1,440 resolution) display, which will adapt to different lighting conditions. And it's just as well, because the camera has also jumped up from 13MP to 16MP and now lets in 60% more light for improved images, so you should have some decent snaps to make use of that rich display.

Read: Samsung launches new Galaxy Note 4

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 review

Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Galaxy Note 3

Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

Samsung has announced an impressively unique smartphone at IFA 2014, the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge, which takes advantage of the Korean company's impressive bendable OLED technology. Taking the same 5.7-inch display found on the Samsung Galaxy Note, the new Galaxy Note Edge drapes one inch of the screen over the left-hand side of the handset. Not only does this give the Galaxy Note Edge a strikingly attractive look, but Samsung is promising that the side part of the screen could have game-changing implications for how we interact with our smartphones.

Read: Samsung announces crazy new Galaxy Note Edge

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Note Edge review

Samsung Gear S

There's no doubting Samsung's intent to conquer the wearable market. In a very short time, the manufacturer has released more smartwatches than can safely fit on one wrist. This scattershot approach to the market is no bad thing. It seems that Samsung is using its throwing its R&D weight around, testing all shapes and sizes to see which fit best with the general public. And that is where the Samsung Gear S comes in. The Samsung Gear S is Samsung's effort at making a smartwatch that isn't a companion device to your mobile phone but one that stands alone.

Read: Samsung launches Gear S smartwatch

Hands on: Samsung Gear S review

Samsung Gear VR

The Samsung Gear VR has been officially announced, and as expected it's a virtual reality headset accessory that uses the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 as its display. As one of this year's more out-there announcements, the Gear VR is a virtual reality headset onto which you attach your phone. The Samsung Gear VR is designed for use with the Galaxy Note 4. The phone clips onto the front of the Gear VR headset, providing the display that would otherwise add substantially to the cost of the thing.

Read: Samsung's Gear VR headset is real

Hands on: Samsung Gear VR review

Sony at IFA 2014

Sony Xperia Z3

The Sony Xperia Z3 has been officially unveiled at IFA 2014, and it sees the Japanese firm launch its fourth flagship smartphone in less than two years. Eyebrows were raised when Sony announced the Xperia Z1 in the same year as the Xperia Z, and then quickly followed it with the Xperia Z2 five months later, but it remains determined to hit the two key product cycles in a year. The Sony Xperia Z3 is more iteration than innovation, with Sony fine tuning the Z2 from earlier this year to create a leaner, meaner handset. Sony's Omnibalance design persists on the Xperia Z3, but it's been slimmed down and rounded to a rather attractive 7.3mm (Xperia Z2 is 8.2mm) frame. The Xperia Z3 isn't quite as wide or tall as its predecessor either, with the handset measuring 146 x 72mm. It still sports a 5.2-inch full HD display which means it's the bezels that have been reduced in size.

Read: Sony launches new flagship Xperia Z3 smartphone

Hands on: Sony Xperia Z3 review

Read: Sony Xperia Z3 vs Xperia Z2

Read: Sony Xperia Z3 release date, news and features

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact is the natural successor to the impressive Xperia Z1 Compact, which managed to squeeze flagship specs into a smaller frame. And there's good news, as Sony has repeated the trick with the Xperia Z3 Compact. Launching alongside the headlining Sony Xperia Z3 at IFA 2014, there's no question which handset the Z3 Compact is inheriting a lot of its values from. You'll find the same 2.5GHz quad-core processor, Adreno 330 GPU and new wide angled 20.7MP camera inside the Compact as the Xperia Z3. There always has to be some compromises and the main one here is the display which has been reduced from a 5.2-inch full HD offering to a more manageable 4.6-inch 720p screen on the Xperia Z3 Compact.

Read: Meet the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact, king of the cut-down flagships

Hands on: Sony Xperia Z3 Compact review

Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

If the Xperia Z2 Tablet is proving a bit too sizeable for those hands, Sony's just delivered a solution to that problem in the form of the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact. Sony's sized-down slate is out to strike at the iPad mini, rocking an 8-inch full HD display and weighing a respectable 270 grams. In that small frame you'll find a 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, LTE support, Android 4.4 KitKat, and up to 16GB of internal memory with an option to boost it to 128GB via microSD. On the back is an 8.1 MP camera if tablet photography is your thing, offering video recording at 1080p. Meanwhile you'll have a 2.2 MP snapper on the front, which also gives 1080p for video chat.

Read: Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact takes fight to the iPad mini

Hands on: Sony Xperia Tablet Compact review

Toshiba at IFA 2014:

Toshiba Chromebook 2

The 13-inch Chrome OS laptop scores an all-new design that's sharper, thinner, lighter and more angular than the original Toshiba Chromebook. Better yet, the new Chromebook 2 comes with an FHD option – that is, a 13.3-inch 1,920 x 1,080 IPS panel – for $329 (about £199, AU$354). (Yes, there is still a 1,366 x 768 model for $249, or around £151/AU$268.) And this time around, Toshiba roped in audio partner Skullcandy to specially tune this Chromebook's speakers for deeper bass and more precision vocals.

Read: Toshiba launches Chromebook 2

Toshiba Encore Mini tablet

As part of its big IFA 2014 reveal, Toshiba has announced a little Windows 8.1 tablet, the low-cost Toshiba Encore Mini. While there's currently no price information available, we bet – or hope – that the Toshiba Encore Mini is heading for a bargain-price future. It's a 7-inch Windows tablet with a rather low-res 1,024 x 600 pixel display. That's lower in resolution than most of the Android tablets you can get for £100-120 today, such as the Asus MeMO Pad HD 7. Aside from a low-end screen, the Toshiba Encore Mini offers an Intel Atom Z3745 SoC processor and 1GB RAM. That's the same processor used by the Acer Iconia Tab 8.

Read: Toshiba's new Encore tablets

Toshiba U Series 4K TV

Toshiba is showing off its next generation Ultra HD 4K TV at IFA 2014, with the U series aiming to convince us that it's time to upgrade from our tired old Full HD television. Although Tosh is at pains to point out this is only a prototype, the company will launch the U series in 2015.

Read: Toshiba launches new 4K TVs

Toshiba Satellite Radius 11

Toshiba has announced two new 11.6-inch Satellite devices, the convertible Radius 11 and the CL10-B, both pitched at the more cost friendly end of the market. The Radius 11 can be shifted into multiple form factors including laptop mode (duh) tablet mode, audience mode, presentation mode and tabletop mode.We reckon you'll use at least two of those, but the option is always nice.

Read: Toshiba offers up low-cost convertivle Radius 11 laptop