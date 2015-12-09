Google has killed the original Nexus 6

Like a late 19th century car owner euthanizing his horse, it appears that Google has put a bullet into its former flagship phablet, the Nexus 6.

Droidlife initially spotted that the massive phone has now been removed from sale in the Google Play store. But don't shed a tear, as since this autumn the device has been rendered obsolete by its successor, the Nexus 6P.

At the time our review noted that while great, the phone was perhaps a little too large. Even for a phablet given that the screen was a gigantic 6 incher.

The Nexus 6P, along with its smaller counterpart, the 5X, went on sale at the end of October. It added a fingerprint sensor, support for USB-C and front-facing stereo speakers. It also shrunk the device down a little to a mere 5.7 inch screen.

Via Mashable