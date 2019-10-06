Patriots vs Redskins live stream: how to watch today's NFL 2019 football from anywhere

We’ve reached week 5 of the 2019-2020 NFL season and this weekend we’ll get to see the New England Patriots face off against the Washington Redskins at Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Patriots vs Redskins live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

New England Patriots vs Washington Redskins - when and where? The New England Patriots will take on the Washington Redskins today at the 80,000+ Fedex Field in Landover, Maryland. Kick-off time is set for 1pm local time, so that’s 10am PT, 6pm BST or 3am AEST.

The defending Super Bowl champions have done an excellent job so far this season and the Patriots are going into today’s game 4-0. So far the team has defeated the Steelers, the Dolphins, the Jets and the Bills but can they keep up the momentum? Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could be losing his touch as he threw for just 150 yards during last week’s game against the Bills while the team’s kicker Stephen Gostkowski is out of commission for the rest of the season as he will soon have surgery for a left hip injury. Could the Redskins end the Patriots undefeated streak in today’s game?

Probably not, as the Redskins are going into their game against the Patriots 0-4 after losing every game so far this season. They came close during week 1 when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by just five points and then again in week 2 when they lost to the Cowboys by 10 points but so far the Redskins seem quite down on their luck this season. However, in a conference call this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that the all of the Redskins quarterbacks are pretty good and that the team will need to watch out for Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. Does Bill Belichick know something about the Redskins we don’t?

Whether you’re a Patriots fan in New England, a Redskins fan in Washington or just want to tune in to catch all the action at today’s game, we’ll show you how to live stream the Patriots vs Redskins from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Patriots vs Redskins game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Patriots vs Redskins online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Patriots vs Redskins in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on CBS . The network will show the Patriots vs Redskins at 1pm ET / 10am PT. CBS will also be streaming today’s game on its own streaming service, CBS All Access which costs either $5.99 or $9.99 per month depending on whether you choose the option with or without commercials. Not interested in paying for a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are now a variety of different streaming services available, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to help make things easier for cord cutters.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Redskins vs Patriots in the UK

If you plan on watching every single NFL game this year or just want to follow your favorite team all the way to the Super Bowl, then NFL’s International Game Pass should be your first choice as it allows you to watch every single regular season game for £143.99, or just 50p per game! Unfortunately Sky Sports won’t be showing today’s Patriots vs Redskins game, so NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch this game in the UK. However, Sky Sports subscribers can still watch some American football today as the network will show the Bears vs Raiders game live from London. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for Free

Canadian NFL fans that want to watch today’s Patriots vs Redskins game on TV can do so on CTV and the network will begin its coverage of the game at 1pm ET / 10am PT. For those looking to stream today’s game online or on mobile (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4) then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 a month or $150 per year but there is also a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself.

Live stream Patriots vs Redskins in Australia