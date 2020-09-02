Optoma CinemaX P2 is an ultra-bright 4K projector – with some fierce competition

Optoma has announced the launch of the CinemaX P2 ultra short-throw projector, the successor to last year's lauded CinemaX P1 – and while the new model is as pricey as its forebear, it does come with some upgrades that might make it worth your while.

Optoma doesn't deserve any praise for its naming conventions (what is that 'X' doing?), but it does know how to make a premium projector, and the CinemaX P2 is no different.

With 3,000 lumens of brightness, laser projection, and ultra short-throw technology – to ensure it can sit close-to-flush against a wall – it doesn't skimp on capability. As with the P1 model, too, you're getting audio performance far above the average 10W projector speaker – with a 40W Dolby Digital soundbar built into the projector itself.

Aside from that, you'll find compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as an Enhanced Gaming Mode designed to appeal to console gamers. It's worth noting, though, that the 67.1ms input lag (for HD sources) can't compete with the sub-10ms gaming TVs and gaming monitors built for this very purpose.

We're told by Optoma that the P2 model delivers "25% more contrast and vibrant color performance" compared to the P1.

it also seems to have taken a leaf out of Samsung The Frame's book with an art platform called FRAMED, which enabled users to showcase digital artworks on their projector when not watching or playing other content.

At $3,299, it's certainly priced at a premium rate, though you can expect decent performance in turn – check out our Optoma CinemaX P1 review to see what we thought about its predecessor.

Project, we can't hear you!

There is one reason the Optoma CinemaX P2 might not get all the limelight this year, and that's because two other flagship 4K projectors were announced in the previous couple of days.

There's a new LG CineBeam, the HU810P, in town, with a far-ranging projection size that can scrunch down to 40 inches or blow up to 300 inches – while the P2 features a more conservative (if still impressive) 85-120 inch range.

While the P2 is HDR capable, too, with support for HDR10, Samsung has now unveiled the world's first HDR10+ projector, bringing the dynamic HDR format to. While we haven't had the chance to test out the Samsung Premiere, and therefore judge how well it actually performs with HDR, it could be a new major player in the high-end projector space.

Both the CineBeam and Premiere also uses their parent brand's excellent smart TV platforms, whereas the CinemaX P2 makes do with a very basic Android platform – not even Android TV!

The P2's specifications are certainly impressive, and we'll be looking to put all of the above projectors through testing to see how they compare with each other, though it's shaping up to be one of the most competitive times to be making high-end home cinema projectors.

IFA 2020 is Europe's biggest tech show (although much smaller this year due to global restrictions), and TechRadar will bring you all the breaking news and first impressions of new TVs, wearables and other devices as they're announced.