Official release date for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift S is May 21

Oculus has finally told us the release date for the new Oculus Rift S and standalone Oculus Quest headset that will be available starting on May 21.

Both headsets will be available for $399 / £399 (around AU$730) and are available for pre-order starting today.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement of the Rift S's arrival during Facebook's' F8 2019 event that was held today in San Jose, Calif. right outside the company's main headquarters in Menlo Park.

Previously, Oculus has announced that the Quest will arrive with more than 50 titles available on day one, while the Rift S will have access to every title in the Oculus store that can be played with the previous-gen Rift headset.

Speaking of, the Rift S and Quest will launch at the same price as the Rift and will actually replace the headset in the lineup moving forward.