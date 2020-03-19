New Nokia phones are here, and one could be the best cheap phone of 2020

Alongside the brand new Nokia 8.3 5G, HMD Global has unveiled two new affordable phones as part of its Nokia range of handsets.

The Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 debuted alongside the aforementioned 5G phone and offer a far cheaper alternative to HMD Global's top new handset.

The Nokia 5.3 is the higher spec device of the two, with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and a resolution of 1600 x 720.

There's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset inside, and you'll have the choice of 3GB, 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB or 128GB of storage too, plus the battery is a 4,000mAh cell.

That's some impressive spec considering the more expensive Nokia 7.2 from 2019 was quite a bit more expensive than this handset.

On the rear of the Nokia 5.3 is a 13MP ultra wide camera that works with a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensing sensor. There's also an 8MP selfie shooter on the front of the phone.

We don't know exactly where you'll be able to buy the Nokia 5.3 yet, but it's definitely coming to the UK and in Europe it'll cost €189 (about $200, £170, AU$350) with the release date set for some stage in April 2020.

All of this looks quite impressive considering the potential low price in markets like the UK and US. This may even be a contender for our best cheap phone list later in the year.

Looking for less?

The Nokia 1.3 is one of the most affordable handsets from HMD Global, and it runs Android Go software. That's a pared down version of Android 10 that is designed specifically for smartphones with lower specs.

HMD Global has included a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 resolution. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

On the rear is a 8MP shooter, and on the front you'll find a 5MP camera. The battery is a 3000mAh cell, and HMD Global assures us the phone will last for a whole day from a single charge.

It's set to cost €95 (about $100, £85, AU$170) and we'll also see it land in April this year. HMD Global has confirmed it's coming to the UK, but we don't know whether it'll be available in the US or Australia.