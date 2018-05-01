New Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers could be set to bring more joy, fewer cons

Despite its enormous success since its launch last year, the Nintendo Switch has been unable to shake one particular connectivity issue with its left Joy-Con controller, which keeps disconnecting for many people.

After several early attempts to fix the issue via firmware updates, Nintendo eventually narrowed the problem down to a hardware issue, advising its customers to avoid placing their Switch consoles "within three to four feet of another wireless device, such as a wireless speaker or a wireless access point."

The company has also suggested that Switch owners keep their consoles away from aquariums and microwaves and other devices which may provide interference.

Nintendo also came up with another, somewhat unorthodox fix involving the application of conductive foam above the controller’s antenna, which supposedly shields it from RF interference. However, customers were required to send their controllers back to Nintendo for this particular fix to be applied.

Joy-Con division

Thankfully, it appears that Nintendo is finally planning to release updated Joy-Cons, with a new filing to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggesting that the gaming giant has found a fix to its disconnecting controller woes.

The filing includes photos of a device that's shaped exactly like one of the Switch's current Joy-Cons, albeit opened up and showing the circuit board that lies within.

Nintendo has yet to comment on its upcoming Joy-Con plans, though if this filing is anything to go by, we can probably expect some new and improved controllers to hit the market in the not-too-distant future.