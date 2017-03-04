Keep your Nintendo Switch away from aquariums and microwaves

If you've splashed out on a brand new Nintendo Switch this weekend then Nintendo has some advice for you: keep your Joy-Con controllers away from aquariums. And microwaves. And mobile phones, and wireless headsets, and wireless printers, and metal objects.

The console maker has issued guidance for those having syncing problems with the Switch's wireless controllers and the bad news is there are a lot of wireless gadgets that can interfere with their operation.

These wireless problems are nothing new, and a lot of the problematic devices Nintendo lists - like fish tanks and microwaves - are well known for causing interference with Wi-Fi signals. Even your Christmas lights can affect your setup.

Keep your distance

Nintendo advises moving the offending bits of kit three or four feet away from your Switch to ensure your gaming can continue uninterrupted. It also says you should avoid burying the controllers under a bundle of other wires and cords.

According to a statement Nintendo gave to Kotaku, some (but not all) users are experiencing syncing problems with their Joy-Con gamepads, particularly the left one. A patch has already rolled out but issues are still being reported.

If you haven't yet bought yourself one of the portable consoles - and the early bugs haven't put you off - Nintendo has again reiterated that stocks of the Switch will be kept topped up, so you should be able to get your hands on one in March. Unfortunately, your fish might not be able to watch.

Via The Verge