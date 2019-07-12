Netball World Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch from anywhere

The World Cups keep on coming this year. Following on from the men's Cricket World Cup and women's soccer extravaganza comes the biggest tournament for women's netball. Sixteen of the world's best teams have descended on Liverpool in the UK for the 2019 Netball World Cup with the ten-day competition kicking off on July 12. And regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting a Netball World Cup 2019 live stream will ensure you don’t miss a minute.

The tournament has been dominated by antipodean nations with either Australia and New Zealand having won the tournament on the last nine occasions. That grip on the sport appears to be loosening however, with England installed as second favourites after winning gold in Netball at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Netball World Cup 2019 - where and when The 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England is the venue for all games of the 15th Women's Netball World Cup, with the action taking place between July 12 and 21.

As hosts and reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallists, England will be eyeing a 2019 Netball World Cup triumph to confirm them as the best team in the world.

Eleven-times champions Australia nevertheless go into the tournament as favourites with Betfair. However, a recent spate of retirements means they go into the tournament with a relatively young team. Having been beaten by England on their home turf at the Commonwealth Games, there's some pride to win back as well a trophy for the Aussies. Also well-fancied are Jamaica who had a fantastic Commonwealth Games last year, losing to England in agonising style by a single point in the semi-final.

This year's World Cup features a new competition format, which sees the teams compete in three stages at the tournament, with two preliminary stages determining rankings before play-offs and placings matches.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch the action, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch the netball matches online with our 2019 Netball World Cup live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Netball World Cup from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in the UK (where every game will be shown live via Sky and the BBC), Australia (where games will be shown free-to-air) and New Zealand (where all games will be live on Sky).

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go...you'll quickly find your stream is geo-blocked. That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - is a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to stream Netball World Cup live in the UK

(Image credit: Sky) The great news for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland fans is that the 2019 Women's World Cup will be shown for free in the UK, with Sky and the BBC providing comprehensive coverage across its platforms. Sky has the rights to show all games live and has launched a dedicated Sky Sports Netball channel for its coverage that will be free to all Sky TV customers. A selection of games will also be broadcast live for free on Sky One. On top of this there's also the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's tournament but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Paying £34 for a whole month is by far the best value. Meanwhile, the BBC will also be showing live coverage of each game from the second phase of the tournament onwards across BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button. You'll also be able to live stream matches (and catch up) via BBC iPlayer on your laptop, smartphones or tablet. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the UK coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to live stream the 2019 Netball World Cup in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9) The great news for Aussies wanting to cheer on their side is that all games featuring the Diamonds will be screened live on free-to-air Channel Nine. On top of that every every World Cup match throughout the tournament will be accessible live via 9Now and the 9Now app. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch the Netball World Cup 2019: New Zealand live stream