How to watch Netball World Cup 2023: live stream for free online anywhere

Looking for a free Netball World Cup live stream? Every game from the second group stage onwards will be free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when overseas. SBS on Demand in Australia, SABC in South Africa, and CBC Gem in Canada are also offering some free Netball World Cup coverage, although not as much as the BBC. Full details on how to watch a 2023 Netball World Cup live stream just below.

Netball World Cup 2023 preview

Such has been their dominance over the decades that it's always a shock of sorts when 11-time Netball World Cup champions Australia don't go home with the trophy. They've never missed out on consecutive titles, though both New Zealand and Jamaica have given reason to believe that the Diamonds' rule over the court won't last forever.

New Zealand's last-gasp victory over the Aussies four years ago ended 12 years of frustration for the Silver Ferns, who before that had lost to the Diamonds in three consecutive finals. Consider Jamaica's stunning win over Stacey Marinkovich's team at last summer's Commonwealth Games, and it's tempting to suggest that the Aussies' grip on the game may be loosening.

Of course, they still enter this Netball World Cup as the No.1-ranked team, but form dictates that the gap is much tighter than it usually is. The hosts always bring the noise in front of their home fans, and after their fourth-place finish at the last World Cup, at which they got the better of the Sunshine Girls, don't rule out a deep run for the SPAR Proteas.

Judging from their poor showing on home soil last year, England could face a challenge to get into the latter stages. Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE 2023 Netball World Cup live stream from anywhere with a VPN. We've also listed the Netball World Cup groups at the bottom of this page.

How to watch a FREE Netball World Cup live stream

One of the best things about the Netball World Cup is that much of it is free to watch in various countries around the world. For example:

UK - BBC iPlayer (all matches live from Monday 31st July onward, up to and including the final)

Australia - SBS on Demand (semi-finals and final)

Canada - CBC Gem (semi-finals and final)

South Africa - SABC (opening game, one selected match on days South Africa do not play, all South Africa matches, semi-finals and final).

If you're from any of those countries but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Netball World Cup live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Netball World Cup 2023 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Netball World Cup live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Netball World Cup 2023 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Netball World Cup 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPLayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for Brits abroad.

How to watch Netball World Cup 2023: live stream for FREE

Fans in the UK can watch almost the entirety of the Netball World Cup for FREE, with every game from the second group stage (31st July) onwards being shown across the BBC TV channels, Red Button and BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. If you're desperate not to miss a moment of the action, Sky Sports is providing comprehensive coverage of the Netball World Cup from the get-go. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £9.99 per day.

How to watch Netball World Cup for free in South Africa

In South Africa, select matches are being shown for free on SABC. These include every SPAR Proteas game, one game on each day South Africa don't play, the semi-finals, final, and the opening and closing ceremonies. SuperSport, meanwhile, is providing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Netball World Cup 2023: live stream for FREE in Australia

The semi-finals and final of the 2023 Netball World Cup are being shown for free on SBS Viceland in Australia. You can live stream the coverage on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform. If that's not enough to scratch your netball itch, every game of the tournament is being shown on both Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, and a much less expensive option is the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is ideal for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch Netball World Cup: live stream for FREE in Canada

In Canada, the Netball World Cup semi-finals and final are being shown on CBC Sports. These games will also be streamed live and for free on CBC Gem. You can pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem's on-demand library, but if you don't mind sitting through commercials you don't need to pay a thing. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, a VPN is all you need to watch the action as you would at home. Hardcore netball fans may want to consider signing up for NetballPass, which costs £15 (around CA$26), and provides live coverage of every game of the tournament, plus the opening and closing ceremonies.

How to watch Netball World Cup 2023: live stream in the US without cable

Fans in the US need to sign up to NetballPass in order to watch the 2023 Netball World Cup unfold. A subscription costs £15 (around $20), and will provide access to every game of the tournament, plus the opening and closing ceremonies. If you subscribe to any US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch 2023 Netball World Cup in New Zealand

The 2023 Netball World Cup is split between Sky Sport and Amazon Prime Video in New Zealand. Every Silver Ferns match, plus the semi-finals, final, bronze medal match, opening ceremony and opening match, are available to live stream via Prime Video, which costs NZ$8 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK, and can be cancelled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 7-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Comprehensive Netball World Cup coverage, however, is being provided by Sky Sport. Subscribers can live stream all of the action on the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

2023 Netball World Cup groups

Stage One

Group A

Australia

Tonga

Zimbabwe

Fiji

Group B

England

Malawi

Scotland

Barbados

Group C

Jamaica

South Africa

Wales

Sri Lanka

Group D

New Zealand

Uganda

Trinidad and Tobago

Singapore