Nadal vs Thiem live stream: watch 2019 French Open men's final at Roland-Garros

Getting a strange feeling of déjà vu? Rafa Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in the 2019 French Open final at Roland-Garros is a direct repeat of last year's. So once again it's the best tennis player ever to walk on to a clay court against the Austrian wunderkind. And, as ever, we've got all the information you need to live stream today's men's French Open final - no matter where on Earth you are.

French Open 2019 - where and when The French Open takes place at Roland-Garros in, you guessed it, Paris, France. It's men's final day today (Sunday, June 9) bringing another excellent tournament to a close. The match is set to start at 3pm local time - the same as in Spain and Austria. So that's 2pm BST, 6am PT, 9am ET and 11pm AEST.

So it's the 11-time French Open champion taking on a man in only his second ever Grand Slam final, with the bookies unsurprisingly making Nadal the overwhelming favorite. Rafa has made Roland-Garros his second home over last decade or so and he's only dropped one set on his way to the 2019 final -and that included a straight sets semi-final victory against old foe Roger Federer.

We hope Thiem hasn't been watching too many videos of last year's encounter - it was a straight sets stroll for the Spaniard. But Thiem has come back stronger this year, culminating in that epic five-setter against Novak Djokovic. Can he do the unthinkable and inflict only a third career French Open loss on Nadal?

We're in for a fantastic last day day of tennis action in Paris and here's how you can live stream all the French Open 2019 tennis excitement provided by Nadal against Thiem from wherever you are in the world.

Live stream the French Open tennis 2019 from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching the feed overseas.

The best way to clear this net is to download and install a VPN (click the link if you're a bit unsure of what that is). We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PS4) and streaming services, ranks amongst the fastest and most secure, and even has an available 30-day money back guarantee so that you can effectively try before you buy. So that's game, set and match for Express - but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sport online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day free trial and three months free with a one-year sub

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for watching tennis. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other territories, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking, it's not hard to see why their popularity is increasing.

Check out our guide to the best VPN 2019

How to live stream French Open tennis in the UK free

Good news for UK dwellers, the French Open 2019 final will be aired by ITV 4 in the UK, meaning it's totally free to watch. That also means you can use the ITV Hub app to watch on many devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs and consoles – plus you can catch up whenever you want. Not in the UK this fortnight? Then don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you watch via the above services as if you were back in blighty.

How to watch the French Open 2019: US live stream

In the US both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel will air the action - the match is due to begin at 9am ET, 6am PT. If you're outside the country you can always use a VPN to get access to the otherwise geo restricted content to enjoy as if you were at home. And if you're a cord cutter that wants to catch the tennis without signing up to a lengthy, expensive plan, you could always try one of these sports streaming sites. They all have free trials going for them, too:

How to live stream Nadal vs Thiem for free in Australia

The final will be shown by free-to-air broadcaster SBS, with its coverage starting at 10.30pm AEST tonight. It's also streaming via SBS On Demand so you should be able to enjoy the action on TV as well as on streaming services and devices that support the channels. Kayo Sports subscribers get the premium French Open experience, and will be able to stream all the action live as it happens each day, and by combining its SplitView and new (and exclusive) CourtView features, you can select from a variety of different views from various courtside cameras so you don't miss a single detail. If you don't currently have a Kayo Sports subscription, you can take advantage of the free 14-day trial to catch the Grand Slam. Not in Australia today but still want to watch? You can follow our instructions for watching via a VPN so that you can avoid the SBS geo-block when overseas.

The best way to stream Nadal vs Thiem in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2019 French Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. RDS should also offer coverage this year. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

Live stream Nadal vs Thiem in New Zealand