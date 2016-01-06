Fangbook gaming laptop boasts Skylake CPU overclocking for extra bite

CyberPower is showing off a number of new products over at CES 2016, the central attraction being a neat sounding gaming laptop which is powered by a Skylake processor that can be overclocked.

The CyberPowerPC Fangbook 4 SK-X is a 17.3-inch gaming notebook which offers more in the performance stakes thanks to the Core i7-6820HK processor running the show.

This Skylake CPU operates at a base clock speed of 2.7GHz with Turbo up to 3.6GHz, but it's also unlocked so it can be overclocked just like a 'K' model desktop processor.

CyberPower says the user need only push a button to overclock the CPU, although the company doesn't specify exactly how much extra speed you'll get – previously, however, this particular processor has been clocked up to 4GHz or 4.2GHz, from what we've seen online.

Presumably there will be a nifty cooling solution in place to ensure there are no heat issues from any overclocking.

The Fangbook 4 SK-X also runs with Nvidia's GeForce GTX graphics complete with G-Sync technology to ensure your games have no tearing or stuttering on that 17.3-inch screen.

It can be loaded with up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory, and also offers USB Type-C, HDMI 1.4 and a Mini-DisplayPort along with Killer GbLAN and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

The base model of the Fangbook starts at $1,885 (around £1,290, AU$2,670).

Vector and Tracer

CyberPower also unveiled a further pair of gaming laptops at CES. The Vector is another 17.3-inch model with a Core i7 6820HK unlocked mobile CPU backed with a GeForce GTX 970M and 16GB of system memory.

And the Tracer is a more compact and lighter alternative to the Vector, being a 15.6-inch laptop driven by a Core i7 6700HQ processor and a GeForce GTX 965M graphics solution.

The Vector will retail at $1,800 (around £1,230, AU$2,550) with the Tracer weighing in at $1,300 (around £890, AU$1,840).

The company also announced new Pro Streamer PCs which come preloaded with streaming software to match the specified hardware, and a customisable 34-inch all-in-one gaming PC by the name of Arcus.

Arcus will boast a curved 34-inch display with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 (for a 21:9 aspect ratio), and can be loaded with a Skylake Core i7 CPU and a GTX Titan graphics card. Indeed, it sounds much like Maingear's Alpha 34 which we highlighted yesterday.

Finally, CyberPower also noted that it is working on VR-ready PCs in conjunction with Valve and the HTC Vive team, and these are designed to be affordable VR gaming machines which start at $999 (around £680, AU$1,410).