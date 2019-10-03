Microsoft won't return to Windows Phone after the Surface Duo

Microsoft just announced its first phone in over two years at its big October event, and while it may be returning to smartphones, it has also confirmed it won't be reviving Windows Phone anytime soon.

The company's new handset is called the Surface Duo and it's confirmed to be sporting Android software. Separately to the announcement, a representative for the company confirmed to CNET that it has no plans to make a Windows-based phone.

Some may have thought that Microsoft announcing its intentions to re-enter the phone space may rejuvenate the Windows Phone platform, but it seems the company is entirely focused on Android.

So far, Microsoft has only confirmed work on the Surface Duo, a foldable device to compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.

All of these devices are sporting Android software, and it's likely a smart move from Microsoft to use the software that's embedded in many people's lives around the world.

Microsoft had to close its Windows Phone business in 2017 due to low phone sales, and the company has confirmed support for Windows Phone devices will end in December 2019.

Microsoft's Surface Duo isn't expected to be released until around December 2020, so there's a long wait expected until you'll actually be able to buy one.