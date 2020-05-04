Microsoft Surface Book 3 specs are leaked showing an Intel Ice Lake 1.3GHz CPU

Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 has been the subject of another leak, suggesting that the hybrid will pack Ice Lake processors and up to 32GB of RAM.

This spillage comes courtesy of Energy Star certifications, which show that the Surface Book three-quel will run with Intel’s Ice Lake-U processors, whereas previous chatter from the grapevine had indicated Microsoft would be using Comet Lake mobile chips.

We can discern this because the base clock speed of the Surface Book 3 CPU in listings for both the 13-inch and 15-inch versions is pegged at 1.3GHz (quad-core), which would point to Intel’s Core i7-1065G7, an Ice Lake part as mentioned. Although it’s possible that Microsoft could still be planning hybrids that have Comet Lake silicon inside, as well.

As that previous leak already suggested, the details provided via Energy Star also show that the Surface Book 3 will purportedly come in various configurations packing up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage (in the case of the 15-inch model, with up to 1TB with the 13-inch offering).

Heavyweight Quadro

Courtesy of benchmark leaks, it’s also expected that the Surface Book 3 will offer discrete GPU options in the form of Nvidia’s GTX 1650 Max-Q and GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics cards, with options on heavyweight Quadro graphics cards available for the 15-inch model in its 32GB configuration. That would make for a seriously powerful portable for content creators to work with.

The fact that leaks and certification filings are coming in pretty thick and fast would suggest the Surface Book 3 is ready for an imminent launch, as we’ve already heard – and it should be coming alongside a new Surface Go 2. The latter is expected to increase the screen size compared to the original, and come with Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless speeds – not to mention better battery life.

The rumor mill is betting on a May launch, and these new Surface products could even go on sale later on in May as well.

Via Windows Latest