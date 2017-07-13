Mario Kart VR teaser video looks brilliantly intense

A video has been released that shows what it’s going to be like to actually play Mario Kart VR at the VR Zone Shinjuku in Tokyo, just hours before its grand opening on July 14. As you’d expect, the video looks pretty full on, but we are so excited.

Ever since we first played Mario Kart, with its psychedelic tracks and hectic shell-throwing gameplay, we've wanted the chance to be in that world. Now it’s possible. It’s really possible. Admittedly, you have to fly to Japan, pay your 4,400 yen (about $39, £30, AU$50) ticket price to play at the arcade, then strap into a little Kart and HTC Vive Headset. But it’s possible!

The video shows a tantalizing teaser of a few different levels, and includes some fan favorite experiences. We won’t spoil them for you, but let’s just say, seeing the arch of Princess Peach’s castle looming over you is a personal highlight. Here’s the video for your viewing pleasure:

If you want to play but Japan is a bit far to travel, apparently there are plans for an arcade to open in London later this summer, and talks of more worldwide openings at later dates. We don’t think we can wait. How much are flights to Japan? Oh. Oh, okay. Maybe we can wait.

Via TechCrunch