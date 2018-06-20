Loupedeck+ promises to speed up your image-editing workflow

The original Loupedeck custom photo-editing console was solely engineered to work with Lightroom (Classic CC only), but the next-generation console, known as Loupedeck+, builds on this with support for Skylum Aurora HDR as well.

There are a number of other improvements to Loupedeck+, which the company says are the result of feedback from users. These include the addition of mechanical keys that should deliver a more precise and sturdy feel when in use, improved overall build quality, the addition of two dedicated customizable dials, and a new Custom Mode that allows full user control of all dials.

The configuration software for Loupedeck+ has also been built from scratch for what promises to be an even better, faster and more stable photo-editing experience.

“We know how dedicated both the professional and amateur photography communities are in their work, and we’re committed to making their lives easier and more productive,” said Mikko Kesti, Founder and CEO of Loupedeck. “There’s no better way to create the next evolution of our flagship product than by going straight to the source and taking their feedback to heart.

“By adding even more control, efficiency and customization options to the editing process we’re able to help photographers be more successful by increasing their output and artistry, and we look forward to continuing to support them in their work.”

New partnership with Skylum

As well as offering support for Skylum's Aurora HDR, Loupedeck+ will include future integration with Skylum’s other products, including Luminar. Loupedeck+ is also currently in beta integration with Capture One, with full integration on the way later this year.

Loupedeck+ is available now for $229, with a cashback $50 offer for existing Loupedeck owners. Pricing and availability for the UK and Australia are yet to be confirmed.