Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere this weekend

Its all on the line in Las Vegas this Saturday as Ukraine’s three-weight boxing king takes on one of the sport's rising stars. It's set to be an intriguing showdown and you won't need miss a second of the action - no matter where you are in the world - by following our Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez live stream guide below.

Lomachenko vs Lopez: where and when The Lomachenko vs Lopez fight is set to take place on Saturday, October 17 at the MGM Grand Conference Center on the Las Vegas strip in Nevada. The main card is set to start at 10pm ET. So you can expect the ring walk to begin at around midnight ET / 9pm PT in the US and around 5am BST for UK and 3pm AEDT. And there's a way that you can watch it in the US for FREE thanks to Sling TV.

A two-time Olympic champ, Lomachenko sealed his reputation as a legend of the ring back in August last year after producing a battling display to beat Britain's Luke Campbell on points to add the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian has one of the best ever records in professional boxing, having won a world title in his third professional fight, before becoming a two-weight champion in his seventh and a three-weight world champion by the time of his twelfth - all this on top of his fearsome amateur record of 396 wins to one loss.

Putting all three of his belts on the line, Lomachenko now looks to become the undisputed lightweight king as he prepares to face brash New Yorker Teofimo Lopez. At 23, nine years Lomachenko's junior, Lopez holds the IBF title and boasts a record of 15-0, with 12 of those wins coming via knockout.

His most recent appearance in the ring came with a win over experienced Ghanaian Richard Commey - a victory that signalled his entrance to boxing's big time.

With Alex Saucedo and Arnold Barboza set to meet in a Junior Welterweight clash on the undercard before the main event, this looks like being an unmissable night's worth of action for boxing fans. Below you'll find all the options for watching tonight's fight. No matter where you are in the world you can get a Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream online.

How to watch the boxing if you're away from your country

Below we've listed all of the best places to live stream the Lomachenko vs Lopez fight online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch the Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream in the US for FREE

ESPN has the rights to show this massive fight. It's being shown both on ESPN's linear cable channel (which also opens up over-the-top streaming services as way to watch the fight) and its dedicated ESPN+ subscription service (which costs $5.99 per month). But that means you can also have the option to watch this bout absolutely free. That's because ESPN is one of the many networks that features on Sling TV's Orange package. The regular cost is $30 a month and Sling Orange includes the likes of CNN, Comedy Central, TNT and Disney alongside the ESPN channels. But you can also give it a try absolutely free for 3 days, thus letting you catch the fight without paying a penny. The main card is set to get going at 10pm ET, with the headline fight likely to happen at around 12am ET / 9pm PT.

How to live stream Lomachenko vs Lopez in the UK

Somewhat surprisingly, neither Sky nor BT have snapped up the live broadcast rights to show this much anticipated fight in the UK. While no linear channel is set to show the fight, online combat sports Fite.tv streaming service has fortunately stepped in to offer the action as a pay-per-view event. In order to watch Lomachenko vs Lopez, you’ll need to set up a FITE TV account, with the PPV set to cost £9.99. Out of the UK and need a stream of that PPV? Try a VPN to change your IP location.

How to live stream Lomachenko vs Lopez in Australia

The great news is that the fight won't be a PPV event Down Under, with Fox Sports set to show the action from the MGM via Foxtel channel 503. That also means the fight will be available via standalone sports streaming service Kayo Sports will also be on hand with full live coverage of the fight. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The fight is set to be aired on Sunday afternoon - from around 2pm AEDT - in Australia. For those wanting to watch Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to live stream Lomachenko vs Lopez in Canada