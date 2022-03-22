Apple services return to normal after second outage in two days

For the second time in as many days, a number of Apple services were offline or unavailable on Tuesday, according to Apple's Support - System Status page.

The outages began roughly around 5:00P PM ET and are centered around the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, the Mac App Store, and Podcasts. Unlike the previous day's outage, this one did not cascade to well over a dozen services. Instead, Apple started recovering systems within 60 minutes. Two hours after it began all Apple systems had recovered.

During the outage, Apple's status page noted that some users are unable to access the App Store, make purchases from Apple Books, and sign in to Apple Music.

TechRadar's team also verified that the App Store was down.

While services like Music were out, others, like Apple Weather suffered through more intermittent issues are were listed under Apple's Status page's "Issues" section, noting that the Weather updates might be "slow or unavailable."

Downdetector.com's report pages also confirmed the outages.

Many of these same services (a total of 19) were offline for almost three hours on March 21. Apple then acknowledged the outage but offered no explanation.

By 6:09 PM on March 22, all of Apple's services reported normal operation and we saw no further complaints on social media.

Apple has yet to comment on this most recent service outage.