Are Apple Services down? Users unable to access iCloud, send files through AirDrop
Apple's online services are reporting issues
By Daryl Baxter published
We're getting reports that Apple's online services such as the App Store, iCloud and others are seeing outages across the globe.
Reports of issues with Apple began to surface around 16.55 GMT, with hundreds of users signaled problems on the outage tracker site DownDetector.
The company has yet to confirm that there are problems for now, but it's best to keep track of Apple Status for now.
We're following the story live, so stay tuned and read all our latest updates below...
App Store, iCloud, and Music all look to be down for now, with our writer Axl Metz reporting that AirDrop isn't working either for him.
The App Store looks to be working for some, but not for many. Our US Editor-in-Chief Lance Ulanoff can't access the store for example.
ApplePay also looks to be down, so we recommend using a different method of payment if it's available.
Apple Pay does not appear to be working eitherMarch 21, 2022
