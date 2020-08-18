Lenovo updates Yoga lineup with Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 4000 processors

Lenovo has announced a major refresh of its Yoga lineup, which now comes kitted out with 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake and AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors.

Intel’s incoming 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors will power Lenovo’s new Yoga 7i series, while AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors will be available on the Yoga 6.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i arrives as a replacement for the Yoga C740 will come in both 14 and 15.6-inch variants that sport bezels 20% smaller than their predecessor. Both models will offer Tiger Lake CPU options, equipping the laptops with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel’s much-hyped integrated Xe graphics.

The Yoga 7i, which boasts Lenovo's long-standing flexible 2-in-1 design, also packs up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB built-in storage and a larger 70Whr battery. Lenovo claims you’ll get 13 hours of juice on the larger 15.6-inch model, and 16-hours of battery life on the 14-inch variant.

Both 14-inch and 15.6-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i models will ship in November, with starting prices of $849 (around £640/AU$1,180) and $799 (around £600/AU$1,000), respectively. The laptop will be available in Slate Grey or Dark Moss colour options.

Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 will replace the current Yoga C640, and delivers a major under the hood upgrade with its AMD Ryzen 7 4700U CPU with built-in Radeon graphics.

It’s also had a makeover in the design department, as the Yoga 6 is Lenovo’s first convertible to feature a fabric soft-touch exterior, similar to that seen on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop lineup.

The laptop packs a 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen, front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and 18-hours of battery life, according to Lenovo. It also ships with an optional digital pen.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 will be available from October starting at $699.99 (around £530/AU$1,000).

Lenovo Yoga Slim

Lenovo also announced a bunch of Yoga Slim laptops, although it doesn’t look like these will be coming to the US.

As their names suggest, the 13-inch Yoga Slim 7i and 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro both pack 11th-generation Intel processors, complete with integrated Xe graphics. The 14-inch model also has the option to add a GeForce MX GPU, though Lenovo hasn’t yet said which models are supported.

The Lenovo Slim 7 Pro, which will launch in Europe for €799 (around $1,000/£720/AU$1,300), is another 14-inch laptop, though this model comes specced with an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor. It also offers 16GB DDR4 memory, up to 17 hours of battery life, and Intel’s Rapid Charge Boost technology that promises to deliver two hours of juice after just 15-minutes on charge.