Leaked AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 benchmarks peg it as a GTX 1070 killer

It appears that AMD Vega will be a big thorn in Nvidia’s side, as new benchmarks have allegedly leaked via TweakTown peg the Radeon RX Vega 56 as a veritable Nvidia GTX 1070 killer.

The outlet cites sources familiar with the matter, naturally, providing some downright benchmark results that put the RX Vega 56 at anywhere from nine to nearly 20 frames per second ahead of its Nvidia rival in four gaming tests. According to TweakTown, the benchmark figures were all collected at 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with visual settings varying between high and ultra.

Benchmarks This is how the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 performs against the Nvidia GeFroce GTX 1070, according to TweakTown's anonymous sources: Battlefield 1: 95.4 fps (GTX 1070: 72.2 fps)

Civilization 6: 85.1 fps (GTX 1070: 72.2 fps)

DOOM: 101.2 fps (GTX 1070: 84.6 fps)

COD: Infinite Warfare: 99.9 fps (GTX 1070: 92.1 fps)

Nvidia GTX 1070 price drop incoming?

If these results turn out to be true, then AMD will perform much better in the price war here than we expect its most expensive graphics card to, the RX Vega 64, against the GTX 1080 . Here, you’re supposedly getting far better performance from AMD’s chip for the same money.

With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a GTX 1070 price drop, if these benchmark results pan out across the board. It’d be pretty indefensible at that point.

Though, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, regardless of TweakTown’s pedigree, as we don’t know the configuration of either system tested, a considerable factor. ( WCCFTech claims to know the test rig specs following this report, but language in the report’s first paragraphs suggests that TweakTown’s report is news to the WCCFTech writer, leaving us unsure.)

It’s only a matter of days before we here at TechRadar get to review these sick pieces of kit, so we’ll be able to dispel any and all rumors in due time. Until then, stay tuned for our in-depth AMD Ryzen Threadripper review before then.